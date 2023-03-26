Estefanía Martínez Palomino, 21, wounded with a knife along with her mother by her father, narrated the moments of harassment they had been suffering from the attacker in Valledupar.

The young woman explained that her father, Edwin Martínez Pérez, 41, would have planned the attack in the Altos de la Popa Residential Complex after learning of her mother’s new sentimental relationship.

“They have been left for a year and he has not been able to accept that even though he has another family. He kept harassing and I think the trigger is because my mother has a new sentimental partner,” said Estefanía Martínez, the couple’s daughter.

The violent scene occurred on the afternoon of the recent Saturday. According to the National Police, Edwin Martínez injured his former partner Edith Palomino, 41, in the neck and his daughter Estefanía Martínez on the index finger of her left hand.

The women were taken to a clinic in the city where the young woman was discharged and her mother is in stable health.

The National Police indicated that Edwin Martínez was arrested and left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office to be prosecuted. However, he was also injured by the community.

COULD NOT ENTER THE BUILDING

Apparently, Edwin Martínez Pérez, also acted taking advantage of the security problems of the complex where he was prohibited from entering.

“It is not to blame, but they are partly responsible because I signed a paper where I directly said that they would not let him in because I was afraid that he would do that, that he would get to these instances, I said that they would not let him in. Here an administration is canceled, that is why it was decided to live in a closed complex to have that security, ”Martínez pointed out.

THE NUMBERS

According to the Institute of Legal Medicine, until last January in the department of Cesar there were 22 cases of domestic violence, 14 in Valledupar.