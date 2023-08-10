Home » Your most important dates: Q numbers from HelloFresh, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Metro, Rheinmetall
Your most important dates: Q numbers from HelloFresh, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Metro, Rheinmetall

corporate appointments

06:30, Germany: HelloFresh, Q2 figures (detailed) (7.45 h Pk)
6:45 a.m., Switzerland: Zurich Insurance Group, half-year figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: K+S half-year figures, Kassel
7:00 a.m., Germany: Munich Re, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Allianz, Q2 figures (11:00 a.m. Pk, 2:30 p.m. analyst call)
7:00 a.m., Germany: RWE, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Deutsche Telekom, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Thyssenkrupp, Q3 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Evonik, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Siemens, Q3 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Aareal Bank, Q2 figures
7 a.m., Germany: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Knorr-Bremse, Q2 numbers
7:00 a.m., Germany: SMA Solar, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Vitesco Technologies, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: LEG Immobilien, Q2 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Knaus Tabbert, half-year figures
7:00 a.m., Austria: Wienerberger, Q2 figures
7am Belgium: KBC Group Q2 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Gea Group, Q2 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Jungheinrich, Q2 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Deutz, Q2 numbers
7:30 a.m., Germany: Rheinmetall, Q2 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Hapag-Lloyd, Q2 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Henkel, Q2 numbers (10:30 p.m. Pk)
7:30 a.m., Germany: Zeal Network, Q2 numbers
7:30 am, Denmark: Novo Nordisk, Q2 numbers
8:00 a.m., Germany: Aurelius, half-year figures
08:00 a.m., Germany: Westwing, half-year figures
8:00 a.m., Germany: German participation, Q3 figures (detailed)
8 a.m., Germany: Leifheit, half-year figures
8:00 a.m., Germany: Secunet Security, half-year figures
8:00 a.m., Germany: OHB, half-year figures
08:00, UK: Deliveroo plc, half-year results
11:00 a.m., Germany: Medigene, Annual General Meeting
6:30 p.m., Germany: Metro Q3 numbers

