Your most important dates: Today with figures from Mercedes-Benz and interest rate decision by the BoJ

corporate appointments

7:00 a.m., Germany: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Q1 figures

7:00 a.m., Germany: Fuchs Petrolub, Q1 numbers

7:00 a.m., Germany: Wacker Chemie, Q1 figures

7:00 a.m., Germany: Covestro, Q1 figures

7:00 a.m., Germany: Stratec, Q1 numbers

07:00 a.m., Germany: Südzucker, annual figures

7:00 a.m., Austria: OMV, Q1 figures (detailed)

7:30 a.m., Austria: Erste Group Bank, Q1 figures

7:30 a.m., Germany: Drägerwerk, Q1 figures

07h00 Norway: Norsk Hydro Q1 numbers

07:30, France: Remy Cointreau, Q4 sales

07:30 Norway: Yara, Q1 numbers

07:45, Italy: Eni, Q1 numbers

08:00 Sweden: Electrolux Q1 numbers

08:00 Sweden: Svenska Cellulosa, Q1 numbers

08h00 UK: Natwest, Q1 numbers

10:00 a.m., Germany: annual Pk Kuka AG, Augsburg

10:00 a.m., Germany: Bayer, Annual General Meeting (online)

10:00 a.m., Germany: Sto, year numbers

10:00 a.m., Switzerland: SNB, Annual General Meeting, Bern

10:00 a.m., Germany: Merck KGaA, Annual General Meeting, Darmstadt

11:00 a.m., Germany: Atoss Software, Annual General Meeting, Munich

12:45 p.m., US: Chevron Corporation, Q1 numbers

1:30 p.m., US: Exxon Mobil, Q1 numbers

2:00 p.m., Switzerland: Swiss Life, Annual General Meeting, Zurich

Tip of the week l: Lars Wißler reveals in his new report “The 200 Percent Opportunities” five top values ​​for your depot! Wißler writes in the introduction: “I see excellent opportunities for drastic price gains here!” You can download his new “Stock of the Week” report for free (!).