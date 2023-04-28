Home » Your most important dates: Today with figures from Mercedes-Benz and interest rate decision by the BoJ
News

by admin
corporate appointments

7:00 a.m., Germany: Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Q1 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Fuchs Petrolub, Q1 numbers
7:00 a.m., Germany: Wacker Chemie, Q1 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Covestro, Q1 figures
7:00 a.m., Germany: Stratec, Q1 numbers
07:00 a.m., Germany: Südzucker, annual figures
7:00 a.m., Austria: OMV, Q1 figures (detailed)
7:30 a.m., Austria: Erste Group Bank, Q1 figures
7:30 a.m., Germany: Drägerwerk, Q1 figures
07h00 Norway: Norsk Hydro Q1 numbers
07:30, France: Remy Cointreau, Q4 sales
07:30 Norway: Yara, Q1 numbers
07:45, Italy: Eni, Q1 numbers
08:00 Sweden: Electrolux Q1 numbers
08:00 Sweden: Svenska Cellulosa, Q1 numbers
08h00 UK: Natwest, Q1 numbers
10:00 a.m., Germany: annual Pk Kuka AG, Augsburg
10:00 a.m., Germany: Bayer, Annual General Meeting (online)
10:00 a.m., Germany: Sto, year numbers
10:00 a.m., Switzerland: SNB, Annual General Meeting, Bern
10:00 a.m., Germany: Merck KGaA, Annual General Meeting, Darmstadt
11:00 a.m., Germany: Atoss Software, Annual General Meeting, Munich
12:45 p.m., US: Chevron Corporation, Q1 numbers
1:30 p.m., US: Exxon Mobil, Q1 numbers
2:00 p.m., Switzerland: Swiss Life, Annual General Meeting, Zurich

