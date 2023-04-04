The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites 11- to 18-year-old youth of all faiths from around the world to create original works of art that illustrate how Jesus Christ is their strength.

Youth-theme-2023 © 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. Download Photo

Creative works such as music, dance, poetry, painting, sculpture and other forms of artistic expression can be shared throughout the year on social media using the hashtag #EverythingInChrist or to local Christian youth activities.

In addition, young people who would like to have their creative work considered for the Youth Music and Arts Festival broadcast must submit their work online by May 22, 2023. This pre-recorded broadcast will be available on August 15, 2023 and can be used at any time to complement local youth activities. Instructions for submitting original works can be found at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The scriptural theme that Latter-day Saint youth are focusing on in 2023 is “I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). This theme encourages youth to look to Jesus Christ as a source of strength in all they do. Each year, the theme of youth is the focus of For the Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences and can also be used in weekly activities, camps, and Sunday classes to unite the youth of the Church.

“Our Savior and His Atonement are our greatest landmarks, our greatest source of strength, as we make our way through life,” Elder said. Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a worldwide devotional on January 29, 2023.