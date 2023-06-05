YouTooProject promotes international education in LATAM

The leading platform in international education with operations in Latin America, Spain and Japan, continues its successful trajectory by generating a significant economic impact in the region. In the last year, the company has achieved a turnover of A$15 million, strengthening its position as a growth engine in the education sector. from Australia.

Colombia, in particular, has played a leading role in the success of the YouTooProject. Of the total billing of the Australian company, 47% corresponds to purchases made by Latin Americans, and Colombia represents 37% of that total. Every month, more than 150 Colombians trust the company to travel to Australia and embark on a unique educational experience, helping over 20,000 students over the years.

According to data from the platform, the most popular destinations among Colombian students are Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. However, Adelaide has become an attractive alternative due to its immigration policies and the fact that it is less popular among Spanish-speakers. The course most frequently chosen by Colombian students is a 6-month intensive English program and, according to data from YouTooProject, 15% of students who travel to Australia decide to renew their visa and extend their stay in the country.

YouTooProject has a team of more than 140 people, 85% of whom are women. The company has chosen Colombia as the base of its international operations given the exponential growth of this market and the high standards of customer service that it can offer to the entire region.“We started operations in Colombia in 2018. Growth in the last year has been exponential. It is impressive to see how Colombia has become the leading market for our operation, surpassing Spain, which was usually our main market, other Latin American countries and Japan. We hope to continue with the ambitious expansion plan nationwide, reaching all corners of Colombia thanks to our 100% online service.” Explains Marta Caparrós, CEO of YouTooProject.

As part of its commitment to economic growth, YouTooProject has also partnered with local and international organizations to provide different types of incentives and scholarships to students in Latin America. Companies like Emirates, Atrápalo, Totto, Infojobs, Singapore Airlines, and world-class influencers like Cristian Byfield have joined YouTooProject to offer more than 200 study abroad scholarships.

What is YouTooProject?

Australian international education platform founded in 2012, which offers free advisory services to young people who want to study and work in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, Dubai or Malta. The company has served more than 20,000 Spanish-speaking youth. YouTooProject connects students with more than 650 academic institutions around the world offering access to more than 7,000 courses