Home » French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in fourth round action
Sports

French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in fourth round action

by admin
French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in fourth round action
Iga Swiatek has won four of the six sets she has played at the 2023 French Open without dropping a game
Dates: 28 May-11 June Venue: Roland Garros, Paris
Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app

World number one Iga Swiatek will continue her bid for a third French Open title in four years against Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko on Monday.

The Pole, 22, clinched her place in the fourth round with an emphatic 6-0 6-0 victory over China’s Wang Xinyu.

US sixth seed Coco Gauff and Tunisian seventh seed Our Jabeur will also aim for a place in the last eight.

In the men’s draw, 2022 finalist Casper Ruud and Danish 20-year-old Holger Rune could set up a quarter-final meeting.

Twelve months after suffering a serious ankle injury in last year’s semi-final, former world number two Alexander Zverev’s tournament will continue against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier (19:15 BST).

Meanwhile, Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and American Asia Muhammad will play Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and American Nathaniel Lammons in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

Live text and radio commentary from Roland Garros is available on the BBC Sport website and app from 14:00 BST on Monday.

Away from Roland Garros, fellow Briton Andy Murray will begin his grass court season at the Surbiton Trophy, where he reached the semi-finals last year, against South Korea’s Chung Hyeon.

Monday's key French Open contests, including Alexander Zverev versus Grigor Dimitrov in the night session match

Jabeur ‘not far’ from 2022 levels

Jabeur made huge progress in reaching both the Wimbledon and US Open finals in 2022, finishing the year as the world number two.

But the French Open remains the only major where the Tunisian has failed to reach the quarter-finals, with back-to-back fourth round appearances preceding her surprise first-round exit last year.

See also  Corbanese, Uncle Mario's bomber DNA. "Even as a child he lived for the goal, but he's much stronger than me"

The 28-year-old, who was forced to withdraw from her Madrid Open semi-final against Swiatek with a calf injury in April, fought back from a set down to beat Serbia’s Olga Danilovic in the third round and set up a meeting with American world number 36 Bernard Per by Philippe Chatrier (10:00 BST).

Following that victory, she said she was beginning to feel she was “not so far” from a return to her best tennis.

“There are things that are going well. Others that are going less well. Mentally I’m present. The physical sensations will come back. Tennis sensations also,” Jabeur said.

“These things take a lot of time. I have to accept my current condition now, because I was injured quite a lot of times this year.

“I’m not going to be impatient. I will give time to my body to adapt. And right now I’m winning matches without being at 100%, so I’m learning.”

Should Jabeur progress, Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia or Spain’s Sara Smiles Tormo would await in the last eight, with that match first up on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Gauff, 19, will meet 100th-ranked Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova with a potential quarter-final against top seed Swiatek looming.

That match follows men’s fourth seed Ruud’s meeting with Chilean world number 35 Nicolas Jarry on Philippe Chatrier.

Around the same time, sixth seed Rune will be taking on Argentine Francisco Cerundoloaware he could set up a repeat of last year’s quarter-final against 24-year-old Norwegian Ruud, which he lost in four sets.

Monday’s other men’s fourth-round contest will see Japan’s 27th seed Yoshihito Nishioka face Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry – one of three men’s players (along with Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic) who are yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.

You may also like

Inflatable tanks are not toys

Bundesliga: Lustenau fights for “huge opportunity” at WAC

MotoGP, Pol Espargaró will also miss the Mugello...

Juve: Pogba looks to the future, ‘We’ll come...

follow Holger Rune-Francisco Cerundolo live

Team TES.C wins the League of Legends championship...

Coach Koubek in Pilsen? Surprise. The barrage was...

Zeman in Foggia among the whistles, his breaking...

Both co-trainers leave Frankfurt with Glasner

The intangible cultural heritage hometown welcomes the Asian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy