According to US Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the Zelenskij troops are already using the cluster munitions supplied by the United States, which are banned worldwide. “They use them appropriately, they use them effectively,” says Kirby.

Screenshot Published: 07/21/2023 – 11:51 am

The Biden administration recently announced that it would equip Zelensky with cluster munitions, which are banned worldwide. The first batches of these munitions have apparently already reached the Zelenskiy forces, as the US government’s National Security Council communications director, John Kirby, is mentioned in a post at tagesschau.de quotes that the Zelenskij soldiers used the ammunition “appropriately and effectively”.

To clarify, cluster munitions fire a carrier projectile that shatters over the target area, dropping hundreds to thousands of small warheads in a devastating rain over that area. These warheads mow down everything that gets in their way: soldiers, civilians, the elderly, women, children, animals.

Cluster munitions pose a mortal danger even long after they have been used immediately. The number of duds, i.e. unexploded explosive devices, is over 15 percent. They then lie unnoticed in the former combat zone for a long time, sometimes for years. The war is long over, the farmers want to cultivate the fields again, drive their tractors across the fields and “BOOM!” Or children who were born after the war and do not know such things want to play on the field and stumble over an unexploded explosive device. These aren’t oversized WWII bombs you see on ground radar images, these things are a little bigger than a hen’s egg and easily overlooked. That’s what makes them so dangerous.

The use of cluster munitions is a war crime. The Biden military isn’t interested in that, and Selensky isn’t interested anyway – and the value west plays the three monkeys: hear nothing, see nothing, say nothing.

