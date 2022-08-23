Zhang Qingwei emphasized in the investigation of drought control and drought relief work by the Provincial Department of Water Resources

Do your best to minimise the impact of drought

Resolutely protect the safety of people’s lives and property

On the afternoon of August 23, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, went to the Provincial Department of Water Resources to investigate the drought prevention and relief work. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on drought relief and disaster relief work, fully implement the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, do our best to minimize the impact of drought, and strive to win the tough battle of drought prevention and relief, and resolutely protect The people’s lives and property are safe, and the party’s 20th National Congress is successfully held with practical actions.

(On the afternoon of August 23, Zhang Qingwei investigated the drought prevention and relief work at the Provincial Department of Water Resources.)

Zhang Yingchun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Vice Governor, attended the meeting.

Since mid-July, most areas of our province have continued to have high temperatures and little rainfall, and droughts have occurred in a wide range and varying degrees. All departments at all levels quickly launched emergency response to drought prevention, the province’s drought-relief measures were effectively implemented, water for production and domestic use was guaranteed in an orderly manner, and the drought was generally controllable.

When he came to the Provincial Flood and Drought Disaster Prevention Center, Zhang Qingwei learned about the drought situation in the province through the drought prevention and drought relief system, and video-connected the Yueyang area of ​​the water replenishment project in the northern part of Dongting Hubei and the project site of the Ouyanghai irrigation area to learn about construction operations, water replenishment, etc. Happening.

(Investigation site. The above pictures were all taken by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter of Hunan Daily)

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Zhang Qingwei expressed his gratitude to the party members, cadres and the masses who fought on the front line of drought control. He emphasized that it is necessary to accurately grasp the drought resistance situation, fully understand the severity of the current drought situation and the arduousness of the drought resistance work, based on the resistance to major droughts, long-term droughts, and major disasters, closely monitor weather changes, strengthen departmental consultations, analysis and judgment, and timely Adjust the emergency response, strengthen the strength of the professional team, and improve the pertinence and effectiveness of the emergency plan. It is necessary to concentrate on drought relief and disaster relief, coordinate cities and villages, scientifically formulate plans for water and water difficulties, organize and mobilize the masses to actively participate, write articles on water conservation, give priority to ensuring basic domestic water for the masses, and strive to ensure water demand for industrial and agricultural production. It is necessary to go all out to relieve disasters and make up for losses, strengthen scientific and technological guidance for the restoration of agricultural production, and provide financial services for drought relief and disaster relief. It is necessary to promote the construction of water conservancy projects, strengthen the maintenance of water conservancy facilities, and enhance the ability to control water resources. It is necessary to focus on ensuring the stability of people’s livelihood, strengthen the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, do a good job in urban and forest fire prevention, strengthen safety supervision in industries such as transportation and engineering construction, implement policies and measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling, and resolutely prevent production safety accidents and personnel caused by high temperature. casualties. Organizational leadership must be strengthened, party committees and governments at all levels must resolutely implement the system of leadership and on-duty duty, flood control and drought relief headquarters at all levels must play a leading role, and relevant departments must take the initiative to take the initiative and pay close attention to the implementation of the work. It is necessary to strictly supervise and inspect, and those who are slow in combating the drought, take ineffective measures, and cause the drought situation to get out of control due to negligence and dereliction of duty, must be strictly investigated and dealt with in accordance with the rules and regulations, and serious accountability and accountability. It is necessary to do a good job in public opinion and create a good atmosphere for drought prevention and drought relief.