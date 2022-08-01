Unswervingly follow the direction of General Secretary Xi Jinping

Concentrate on the new journey, make contributions to the new era, and write a new chapter

Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar on “Study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” by leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels, scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, and made an in-depth summary of the work and progress of the past five years. The great changes of the new era in the past 10 years have profoundly explained the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, as well as the major policies and action plans for the development of the party and the country in the future, shining the light of the truth of Marxism, Running through the original mission of the Communists, carrying the great dream of national rejuvenation, it has a strong political, theoretical and guiding significance, and has laid an important political, ideological and theoretical foundation for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. From the perspective of political basis, the speech clarifies what flag the party will hold on its new journey, what road it will take, what mental state and what goal will it continue to move towards. It is a political declaration to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics and an incentive The whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country are working hard to compose a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. From the perspective of ideological foundation, the speech clarified the timing and significance of convening the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, planned the revival of great achievements, drawn up the blueprint for building a strong country, and made concerted efforts to push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. have a significant and far-reaching impact. From the perspective of theoretical basis, the speech adhered to dialectical materialism and historical materialism, and put forward a series of new important ideological viewpoints, which further enriched and developed the party’s theoretical innovation achievements. We must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars, combined with the study of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” (Volume 4), to further understand and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics Thought, continue to do a good job in the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions on Hunan’s important speech, loyally support the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve “two maintenance”, unite and lead the people of the province to work hard and move forward bravely, In the new era and new journey, we will show new actions and new atmosphere, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

First, profoundly understand and grasp the great significance of the ten-year great changes in the new era, and forge ahead in a new journey, build a new era, and write a new chapter with firm historical confidence. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars systematically summarized the work since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the great changes in the new era. Looking back on the past ten years in the new era, the risks and challenges faced by the party are rare in the history, and the achievements made are world-renowned. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core plans to govern the party, the country and the army with great courage, plan reform, development and stability with a broad vision, coordinate development and security with a grand strategy, practice the people first with great feelings, and take a series of strategic measures to promote A series of transformative practices, a series of breakthrough progress, a series of landmark achievements, and the completion of the first centenary goal on schedule have provided a more complete institutional guarantee and a more solid material foundation for the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. , more active spiritual power. The achievement of the achievements epitomizes the grandeur and foresight of General Secretary Xi Jinping as a Marxist statesman, thinker and strategist, as well as his superb leadership, control and decisiveness as a leader of the new era, as the core of the party, the army commander and the people. The leader’s firm strategic determination, strong mission commitment, and profound feelings for the people. We must strengthen our historical confidence from the great changes in the new era, fully understand the milestone significance of the past ten years in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and further strengthen our commitment to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. , The confidence to achieve the second centenary goal. It is necessary to draw historical experience from the great changes in the new era, fully understand the leading direction of the banner, the cohesive strength of the core, and fully understand that the “two establishments” are the most important historical conclusions drawn from a profound summary of the party’s history over a century, and it has been formed since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The most valuable political achievement is the most fundamental political guarantee to lead the realization of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It is necessary to grasp the historical initiative from the great changes in the new era, unswervingly hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, unswervingly move forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and do a more solid and effective job in the province.

Second, profoundly understand and grasp the fundamental requirements of continuously promoting the Sinicization of Marxism, and strengthen the Party’s innovative theoretical arm with a high degree of political consciousness. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial-level seminars clearly stated that in the great practice of the new era, we should continue to open up a new realm of Marxism in China. . Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has achieved a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China. It is contemporary Chinese Marxism and Marxism in the 21st century. In the new era and new journey, we must hold high this ideological banner and spiritual foundation. flag. It is necessary to insist on reading the original works, study the original texts, and understand the principles, and deeply understand the original answers given by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times. The original development of academic and scientific socialism, the pioneering contribution to promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture, and the profound understanding of the theoretical characteristics of “two combination”, “ten clear” and “fourteen persistence” Enrich the connotation and historical achievements in thirteen aspects, and improve the theoretical literacy of Marxism. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of thinking, believing, and applying what is learned, carry forward the fine tradition of linking theory with practice, consciously use the party’s innovative theory in the new era to guide and solve practical problems in Hunan, and transform the results of learning into firm ideals and beliefs, and into a correct world outlook The values ​​of outlook on life are transformed into practical actions of “doing practical work and walking in the forefront”. We must adhere to follow, keep up, and follow closely, raise our political stance and strengthen political loyalty while strengthening theoretical arming, constantly enhance our understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and enhance our understanding of the “two safeguards” as a The party’s leadership recognizes the highest political principle, and strives to improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, so that the general secretary has orders, the Party Central Committee has arrangements, and Hunan sees actions.

Third, deeply understand and grasp the situation and tasks facing my country’s development, and respond to the changes of the world, the times, and the history with a tenacious will to fight. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial-level seminars deeply insight into the general trend of development, and clearly calls for enhancing the awareness of urgency, adhering to bottom-line thinking, strengthening the will to fight, and enhancing the ability to fight. Collect the programmatic documents of the “Four Greats”. Hunan’s development faces the pressure of “retreat if not advancing, and retreat if it is slow”. Opportunities and challenges coexist, pressure and motivation coexist. We must base ourselves on the overall situation, grasp the general trend, and be brave and good at fighting. It is necessary to keep a clear head and accurately recognize changes, deeply analyze the risks and challenges brought about by the changes in the past century and the intertwined impact of the epidemic in the century, firmly grasp the new strategic opportunities, strategic tasks, strategic stages, strategic requirements, and new requirements from the strategic environment, and take the situation into consideration. We must be more severe, estimate difficulties more fully, and act according to the situation and take advantage of the situation. It is necessary to use strategic strategies to respond scientifically, consciously see and think about problems from a strategic height, think and grasp the contradictions facing Hunan’s development from a broader perspective and a longer-term perspective, and anchor and fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and Mission and tasks, focus on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom line, and promoting advantages, and adapting to the correct strategic strategy to adapt to the situation, cultivate new opportunities, and start new situations. It is necessary to strengthen the fighting ability and actively seek change, deeply grasp the historical characteristics of the new great struggle, develop the fighting spirit, grasp the direction of the struggle, take the initiative to attack in the face of opportunities, face difficulties in the face of difficulties, and manage Hunan’s own affairs well in the face of responsibility and struggle. thing.

Fourth, deeply understand the practical path of grasping the Chinese-style modernization path, and promote the construction of a modernized new Hunan with a high-spirited attitude of struggle. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial seminars made new arrangements for promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and clearly stated that neither the old road of closure and rigidity nor the evil road of changing flags is taken. A programmatic document guiding the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Hunan is the hinterland of the coast and the frontier of the inland. Its economic aggregate ranks among the top ten in the country and plays an important role in the overall development of the country. We must firmly grasp the practical requirements of “three new and one high”, accelerate the construction of a new socialist modern Hunan, and make Hunan’s contribution to the path of Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to seek practical results in creating “three highlands”. Highlight the main direction of advanced manufacturing, use “big intelligence to move cloud” to promote quality, efficiency, and power changes, build a number of advanced manufacturing clusters such as construction machinery and rail transit, and develop emerging industries such as electronic information, new energy vehicles, and modern petrochemicals , to accelerate the construction of a modern economic system. Adhere to innovation-driven development, take the construction of Yuelushan Laboratory and Xiangjiang Laboratory as the starting point, strengthen key core technology research, and promote high-level self-reliance and self-improvement. Holding high the banner of reform and opening up, we will further advance the reform of key areas and key links, build open platforms such as free trade zones with high standards, and build a new pattern of all-round opening to the outside world focusing on integration into the “Belt and Road”. We must do well in serving national and regional development strategies. Give full play to our province’s “One Belt, One Road” location advantage, actively connect with the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta, strengthen coordination and cooperation with the central provinces and the upper, middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, and highlight new trends in promoting the rise of the central region and the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. take responsibility. Deeply implement the strategy of strengthening the provincial capital, speed up the construction of the Changzhou-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan metropolitan area, implement the “8+3+3” regional development assessment, strengthen the county economy, and promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas. We must see the true chapter in the integration of domestic and international dual circulation. Adhere to the combination of expanding domestic demand and deepening supply-side structural reform, implement a number of major projects that strengthen the foundation, increase functions, and benefit the long-term, continue to optimize the business environment, open up the connection between upstream and downstream of logistics and industrial chains, and maintain industrial and supply chains. Stability, to create a smooth and efficient market system and circulation system. Coordinate and promote the “five in one” overall layout, coordinate the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, promote the coordinated development of all aspects of modernization, and build a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization complement each other, man and nature coexist in harmony, and the people of the province are prosperous. New Hunan.

Fifth, deeply understand and grasp the era’s issue of maintaining the true nature of Marxist political parties, and promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the party to develop in depth with the spirit of self-revolution. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the provincial and ministerial-level seminars clearly pointed out that “governing the party and governing the party cannot be relaxed for a moment, and must be unremittingly and firmly grasped”. , A programmatic document on the practice of building the party and strengthening the party. On the new journey, we must always remain sober and firm in “taking the test”, fully implement the party’s self-revolutionary strategic thinking in the new era, and further advance the new great project of party building in the new era. We must dare to manage and be strict, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of managing the party, and implement the requirements of comprehensively and strictly governing the party in terms of ideological understanding, responsibilities, methods and measures, and resolutely prevent the phenomenon of lenient and soft. It is necessary to be really strict, adhere to the problem orientation, vigorously solve the problems of impure thinking, impure work style, and impure organization, carry out in-depth rectification of the discipline and style of the cadre team, continue to rectify formalism, bureaucracy and yamen style, and use “full-cycle management” ” method to promote the “three non-corruption” and create a clean and upright political ecology. It is necessary to maintain long-term management and strictness, adhere to the system and rule the party, improve and improve the comprehensive and strict party system, highlight and improve the power exercise and supervision and restriction system, and use a strict system to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party.