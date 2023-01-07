[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 06, 2023]After the outbreak of the epidemic in China, hospitals around the country were overwhelmed with critically ill patients, and corpses were everywhere. A few days ago, a recording of an internal speech by Chinese epidemic prevention expert Zhang Wenhong was exposed, revealing that a large number of doctors are doing ineffective treatment, and patients are waiting to die in vain. If not corrected, the next thing to do is to see a large number of infected patients die.

On January 2, Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases, China National Center for Infectious Diseases and Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, conducted grassroots treatment training for new crowns at the Xinzhuang Community Health Service Center in Minhang District, Shanghai.

Later, the recording of his speech was exposed on the Internet, revealing the tragedy of the epidemic in Shanghai, and also revealing that the Chinese medical community implemented wrong treatment for the CCP virus (new crown virus), resulting in the death of a large number of infected patients.

On January 4, the mainland Caixin website published the article “Zhang Wenhong: Use the Right Plan to Seize the Golden 72 Hours of Rescue”, which excerpted part of Zhang Wenhong’s internal speech. The first important information revealed in his speech is that a large number of doctors are doing ineffective treatment for infected patients.

Zhang Wenhong said that now is a very important critical point. In the next two weeks, an important battle led by community doctors will be launched. Community medical staff should adopt the correct treatment plan and seize the golden 72 hours to treat patients.

He pointed out that the treatment plans adopted by some medical institutions for infected patients are ineffective. Whether it is a district-level central hospital or a community hospital, water is given to critically ill patients. The drugs used are antipyretics; antibiotics; cough syrup; and other auxiliary drugs. But this kind of treatment is actually consuming the most precious golden 72 hours of the patient.

In the online video, Zhang Wenhong said bluntly: “The reason why such treatment is adopted is because everyone has no medicine in their hands.”

He said, “In the initial stage of treatment of a viral disease, there is no bacterial infection, but antibacterial treatment is used as the main solution. Such treatment is difficult to be effective.”

“For a patient with respiratory failure, a viral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, who uses antibacterial drugs instead of antiviral drugs and glucocorticoids to suppress inflammation, then there is a problem, because his low blood oxygen may not be able to Corrected, why? Because our treatment plan is not for the new coronavirus itself, not for inflammation, such treatment is ineffective, and the patient will develop from mild respiratory failure to severe respiratory failure, even if hospitalized, if it continues, it cannot be given Effective treatment can only be intubated, and this is the end.”

He said regretfully, “Our hospitals continue to perpetuate such ineffective treatments time and time again.”

Zhang Wenhong pointed out that, of course, there are some patients who are cured after such ineffective treatment. That is because his own life is great, and his immune function can be good. After the first few days (72 hours), he came back to life. It is not a treatment. It worked.

He said that the treatment of the new crown is actually very simple, and it consists of four steps: one is oxygen therapy; the second is antiviral drugs; the third is glucocorticoids; the fourth is to go home and add nutrition.

He said to the grassroots medical staff: “If you give him antiviral drugs and hormones at the same time, he will be alive within 72 hours of severe illness, and his hypoxia will be corrected by you within 3 to 5 days. It has started to recover, and the reason for the recovery is that we are very lucky now that the virus has weakened.”

Zhang Wenhong also mentioned that he had never wanted to train grassroots medical staff because there were no antiviral drugs. Now that the community has the medicine, early treatment is the most critical, and the patient must be stabilized within 72 hours.

He warned, “It depends on whether the death toll can be brought down through effective treatment in these two days. It will be too late in another week, because a large area of ​​​​infection is taking place. In another week, the infection will be over, and we Just start waiting there to see the patient.”

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator, said in “Yuejian Quick Review” that Zhang Wenhong’s speech revealed that most community hospitals in China and even secondary and tertiary hospitals lack antiviral drugs, and antibiotics are used only when there is no other way.

Tang Jingyuan said that the reason why China lacks antiviral drugs is that in the past three years since the outbreak, China’s domestically produced antiviral drugs have not been available, and the CCP has no import reserves for Pfizer’s antiviral drugs in the United States. Medicine is available.

Reuters once reported that the Chinese government deliberately lowered the scale of imports of Pfizer drugs in order to leave enough room for the development of domestic drugs.

“Now everyone has seen that the price of this kind of political collusion is that a large number of people died because they did not receive effective treatment. The CCP does things at all costs, but these costs are grassroots, ordinary people’s lives.” Tang Jingyuan said.

Serious run on the hospital: patients are waiting to die if they cannot be admitted

The second important information disclosed by Zhang Wenhong in his speech is that Shanghai hospitals have been severely run on. Now the number of beds in secondary hospitals has reached the position of the head and neck. If the number of patients increases, they will reach the position of the nose, and it will be difficult for the hospital to breathe. , In the end, it is very difficult for the patient to breathe. “Patients are waiting to die if they cannot be admitted.”

He said that this situation is because the previous treatment plan is ineffective, and the probability of relieving the patient’s condition is very low. The patient is also in the process of getting worse during hospitalization. Finally, he waits for five or six hours in the hospital, goes to the emergency room to draw water, and then goes back to continue to worsen. , In the end, we need to entrust someone to be hospitalized for a bed, and finding a bed may not necessarily save the life in the end. Basically, it is such a journey.

After Zhang Wenhong trained grassroots medical staff in Shanghai, on January 4, Shanghai issued the “Shanghai New Coronary Virus Infection Diagnosis and Treatment Standards and Hierarchical Diagnosis and Treatment Process”, which mentioned: In the community and grassroots medical institutions, it is recommended to focus on the application of severe and high-risk patients. Factors of infection; the best time to treat with antiviral drugs is early in the course of the disease, preferably within 5 days of onset.

The CCP did not establish a triage medical system, man-made disasters

Tang Jingyuan believes that Zhang Wenhong’s speech also revealed an important message. It has been three years since the outbreak in Wuhan, and China has not yet established a triage medical system, which has led to a large number of medical runs.

He believes that the tragic situation of the epidemic in China is largely caused by man-made. The CCP cleared up three years of wrong decisions and only did one thing “prevention”. All resources were used to prevent a virus that was destined to be unstoppable. As a result, there is a serious deficiency in the important link of “governance”. This has led to more and more horrific scenes in China, such as serious and exaggerated medical runs, a large number of patients dying, and even family tragedies.

Tang Jingyuan said, “Every natural disaster in China will be superimposed by the CCP with a man-made disaster. This has almost become the standard configuration of the CCP. When the whole land of China is littered with corpses, the CCP officials still say that 27 days after the release , there were only 19 deaths nationwide, and Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also plausibly stated that “the Chinese Communist Party responds to the epidemic with an attitude of putting life first.”

Tang Jingyuan said, “Shouldn’t an organization like the CCP be destroyed? It should be destroyed by the sky. I just don’t want anyone to be buried with it. I hope everyone can leave this sinking ship as soon as possible. .”

