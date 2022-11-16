Zhangwu County Watches and Listens to the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee (Expanded) Meeting and Video Conference of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters

Date: 2022-11-16

Views: 13

Source: Zhangwu Propaganda

Responsible editor: Li Yan



Text size: large, medium and small

On November 13, our county watched and listened to the (expanded) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the video conference of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters. The meeting studied and implemented the spirit of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, implemented 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and arranged and deployed the epidemic prevention and control work in our province. Zhang Guoqing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. Li Lecheng, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Governor, and Commander-in-Chief of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters delivered a speech. County leaders Liu Jiangyi, Yang Jiajia, Fang Guochun, Ren Baoku, Zhang Haitao , Wang Xiuhua, Wang Kuan and others watched and listened to the meeting at the branch venue in our county.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping presided over a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and delivered an important speech. He made important deployments and put forward clear requirements for 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, which pointed out the direction for us to further grasp the epidemic prevention and control work. , Provides a fundamental follow. All regions and departments of the province must resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly implement the “external defense import, internal defense rebound “Overall strategy, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, resolutely implement the important requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security from a political perspective, and effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development. Protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with practical actions.



The meeting emphasized that all regions and departments of the province must thoroughly understand the spirit of the Party Central Committee, adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control, further optimize and adjust prevention and control measures, and implement new measures in isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel movement, medical services, vaccination, service guarantee enterprises and campuses, etc. Take more precise measures in terms of epidemic prevention and control, evacuation of stranded personnel, etc., to effectively improve the effectiveness of epidemic prevention work, resolutely prevent “overweighting each level” and “one size fits all”, and implement various optimization measures in place without compromise. Efforts should be made to improve the ability of “early detection”, strictly regulate the “land inspection” for cross-provincial migrants, report those infected in a timely manner in accordance with the law, and do a good job in flow adjustment and risk personnel management and control as soon as possible to effectively block the spread of the epidemic; strictly follow the ninth According to the scope determined by the version of the prevention and control plan, nucleic acid testing is carried out for risk positions and key personnel, so that all inspections should be carried out. It is necessary to effectively meet the medical needs of the quarantined people, establish a special class for emergency medical protection, unblock emergency medical channels, and ensure the needs of residents for treatment and medication; establish a special class for living material security, specify the special force for the supply of living materials, and enhance work initiative , to effectively protect the basic life of the people. It is necessary to speed up the filling of shortcomings, strengthen the coordination of the three public (industry), focus on improving the ability and efficiency of traceability, and focus on “early”, “fast” and standardization, so as to achieve early detection, fast disposal, and standardized implementation of testing, isolation, etc. various preventive measures. It is necessary to transform bottom-line thinking into concrete actions, effectively maintain various prevention and control facilities, and ensure that they can be used at any time. It is necessary to advance the vaccination of the new crown virus in an orderly manner, and accelerate the increase in the coverage of vaccines and enhanced immunizations, especially the coverage of enhanced immunizations for the elderly.



The meeting emphasized that all parts of the province must fully understand the complexity, arduousness, and repetition of the fight against the epidemic, maintain strategic determination, strengthen responsibility, and enhance fighting skills. Development, overall development, and security are the basic skills that must be practiced. We must pay close attention to the various tasks of epidemic prevention and control, hold on to the hard-won achievements in epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Lvping, deputy governor and executive deputy commander-in-chief of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, conveyed the spirit of the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures” by the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism, and informed the overall situation of the epidemic prevention and control in our province. Happening.