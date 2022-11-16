Helping each other through difficulties, uniting and cooperating to create a better future——President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the first phase of the 17th G20 Summit leads the direction of global development

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 15th Bali, which is like summer all year round, has witnessed China’s role as a major country in promoting the recovery of the world economy and leading the direction of global development in the new era. On November 15 local time, the 17th G20 Summit was held in Bali, Indonesia. President Xi Jinping attended and delivered an important speech. This is the first time that China’s top leader has attended a multilateral summit since the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Standing at the forefront of the times, the announcement of “Together to meet the challenges of the times” builds consensus; the call for “together to build a better future” is inspiring. Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics opens a new chapter in the turbulent times and injects confidence and strength into building a better world.

Chinese wisdom insight into the general trend of the times

This is the logo and decoration of the summit outside a venue of the summit, taken on November 11, 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

“The world is facing a number of important challenges related to future development. It is hoped that the G20 will carry forward the spirit of unity and seek ways to deal with common challenges.” On the occasion of the 17th summit of the G20 leaders, UN Secretary-General Reese said so.

In the face of many global challenges, the G20 Leaders’ Summit with the theme of “Common Recovery, Strong Recovery” has pinned the expectations of all countries. People expect this summit to build consensus, promote major economies to strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, and make a voice for multilateralism, openness, inclusiveness, and mutually beneficial cooperation; they also expect China to continue to play an active role in the G20 to solve the global development dilemma. To promote economic globalization towards a more open, inclusive, inclusive, balanced, and win-win direction and contribute wisdom.

In the eyes of all parties, President Xi Jinping delivered an important speech, deeply analyzing the current international situation, explaining “how to see” and “how to do” and other major issues, sending the world an era of “welcoming the challenges of the times and building a better future together” Forte.

What are the characteristics of the major changes in the world unseen in a century? President Xi Jinping’s judgment is to the point – this is a change in the world, a change in the times, and a change in history. The COVID-19 epidemic has repeatedly delayed, the world economy has become more vulnerable, the geopolitical situation is tense, global governance is severely lacking, and multiple crises such as food and energy have superimposed, and human development is facing major challenges.

Where does the world stand at the crossroads? President Xi Jinping pointed out the right direction for all countries to establish a sense of a community with a shared future for mankind, advocate peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, and let unity replace division, cooperation instead of confrontation, tolerance instead of exclusion, and jointly solve the problem of “what happened to the world and what should we do?” A topic of the times, overcome difficulties and create a better future together.

How can the G20 play its due role? President Xi Jinping called for action – the members of the G20 are all major countries in the world and in the region. They should embody the responsibility of major countries, play an exemplary role, and seek development for all countries, for the well-being of mankind, and for the progress of the world.

“Those who observe the situation are wise, and those who see the trend are wise.” President Xi Jinping’s incisive exposition contains the Chinese wisdom of learning from the past and knowing the future, and demonstrates the confidence and courage to deal with challenges and seize opportunities. Throughout history, human beings have grown and developed through overcoming trials and crises. As long as we advance in the logic of historical progress and develop in the trend of the development of the times, we will be able to cultivate new opportunities in crises, open new games in changing situations, and gather powerful forces to overcome difficulties. As Luis Del Garro, director of academic research at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Development of Emerging Economies in Venezuela, said, “China is committed to promoting harmonious coexistence among countries and promoting cooperation and development. In the current world full of uncertainties, it is a beacon of hope. “.

China‘s plan to solve development problems

Development for what? What kind of development do we need?

When the COVID-19 pandemic devours the world‘s development achievements for many years, the implementation of the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is hindered, the gap between the North and the South continues to widen, and food and energy security are in crisis, more and more people are beginning to think about such issues.

“Promote more inclusive global development”, “promote more inclusive global development” and “promote more resilient global development” – the three-point proposal put forward by President Xi Jinping gives a clear and clear answer to this. China‘s plan not only aims at immediate global challenges, but also focuses on solving long-term structural problems, and injects strong ideological force into promoting strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth of the global economy.

Promoting more inclusive global development means that all countries respect each other, seek common ground while reserving differences, and coexist peacefully, and promote the construction of an open world economy. We should not beggar our neighbors, build “small courtyards and high walls”, and engage in closed and exclusive “small circles”. “Sugar cane grows in the same hole, and lemongrass grows in clumps.” An Indonesian proverb quoted by President Xi Jinping expresses a simple truth: division and confrontation are not in the interests of any party, and unity and symbiosis are the right choice.

Indian economist Mohammad Sakib said that President Xi Jinping’s initiative to deepen cooperation among countries is the only feasible way for the international community to tide over the difficulties. Evandro Carvalho, a professor at the Vargas Foundation in Brazil, appreciated China‘s efforts to seek cooperation from all economies in the face of major changes unseen in a century. He believed that this was China‘s plan that was supported by other emerging countries and members of the G20 “Password”.

Promoting more inclusive global development means that all countries develop together, and the leading countries should sincerely help other countries develop and provide more public goods. A major country should take on the responsibilities of a major country and should contribute wholeheartedly to the cause of global development.

“China is a big country with a comprehensive vision and plan for promoting global sustainable development. President Xi Jinping is a leader of a big country who provides a vision and plan for solving major problems facing mankind.” Keith, Vice Chairman of the British 48 Group Club Bennett commented so. He believes that President Xi’s concept of inclusive development is “not only practical, but also crucial.”

Promoting more resilient global development means paying more attention to development issues than ever before, building a partnership for global economic recovery, adhering to the priority of development, putting people at the center, always thinking about the difficulties of developing countries, and taking care of the concerns of developing countries . From deepening international cooperation in the fight against the epidemic, to curbing global inflation; from debt relief to developing countries, to promoting global trade, digital economy, green transformation, anti-corruption, and ensuring food and energy security, China has always stood by the vast number of developing countries Together, make a positive contribution to the cause of global development.

Kenyan international affairs scholar Cavins Adhir lamented that China has always been at the forefront in safeguarding the interests and legitimate rights of developing countries. Marzuki Aliyeh, the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Indonesia, believes that China has become an important force in promoting global development, and China helps developing countries make a stronger voice on the international stage.

“Virtue is not alone, there must be neighbors.” For a long time, China has always focused on the long-term goals and practical needs of global common development. All countries develop and progress together. Over the past year, the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” has members from more than 60 countries. All parties have taken practical actions to cast a heavy vote of confidence in China‘s plan, gathering a strong synergy for common development.

China‘s responsibility to promote human progress

Vehicles line up at the entrance of the Jingang Expressway in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia (photographed on November 7, 2022).

“A China that is constantly moving towards modernization will surely provide more opportunities for the world, inject stronger impetus into international cooperation, and make greater contributions to the progress of all mankind!” President Xi Jinping’s powerful words demonstrate that China creates for the world with its own development. Opportunities, the mind and responsibility to promote human progress.

During the G20 Summit, President Xi Jinping launched intensive bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities to introduce to other countries the goals, tasks and major policies for China‘s future development established by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Through in-depth exchanges and interactions, countries have gained a deeper understanding of China‘s future in the new era, and have higher expectations and more confidence in China‘s own open development to promote world progress.

“Unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, unswervingly deepen reform and expand opening up.” A China that has always adhered to the beliefs of openness, cooperation, unity and win-win results has always attracted the attention of the world and gathered the power of cooperation.

The latest World Bank report shows that from 2013 to 2021, China‘s average contribution rate to world economic growth is as high as 38.6%. China has become a major trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions, and its total trade in goods ranks first in the world. Not long ago, the 5th CIIE came as scheduled, with a total of 145 countries, regions and international organizations participating in the exhibition, and the intended transaction value in one year was as high as 73.52 billion U.S. dollars. The “One Belt, One Road” project has received frequent success stories. The catenary thermal sliding test of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway test section has been fully launched, the Golden Port Expressway in Cambodia has been opened to traffic, and the freight station of the China-Laos Railway has been fully opened… The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has become a popular international public product and international cooperation platform, benefiting Hundreds of millions of people.

This is the night view of the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai), the venue of the Fifth China International Import Expo, taken on November 5, 2022.

Chinese-style modernization provides a new option for human beings to realize modernization.

Former Bolivian President Morales recently emphasized that the fruits of Chinese-style modernization are shared by the world and have made important contributions to world peace and better and more balanced development. When meeting with President Xi Jinping in Bali, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Chinese-style modernization development model is admirable.

“Listening to President Xi Jinping’s important speech, I deeply feel China‘s determination to promote world peace and development.” As a foreign scholar lamented, we are in an era full of challenges, but also an era full of hope. Embarking on a new journey, China has already embarked on an expedition full of glory and dreams. It will surely provide new opportunities for the world with its own new development. To the bright future of a community with a shared future for mankind!

