On November 14, the China Interbank Market Dealers Association (hereinafter referred to as the “National Dealers Association”) accepted Midea Real Estate’s 15 billion yuan shelf registration issue.

Entering 2022, Midea Real Estate has repeatedly won the support of many mainstream financial institutions with its excellent corporate qualifications and high credit value. After becoming the first domestic real estate stock private enterprise to successfully issue mid-term notes in February, the company successively reached strategic cooperation with China Merchants Bank, Bank of Communications, Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, and obtained a total of 39 billion yuan in real estate merger and acquisition loans and affordable rental housing loans and 36 billion yuan RMB special quota for personal housing mortgage loans. In May, Midea Real Estate successfully issued 1 billion corporate bonds, and it was the first batch of demonstration real estate companies that created credit protection contracts to issue bonds. The overall operation of Midea Real Estate is stable, the credit record is excellent, and it has a good market reputation. The credit level has entered the first echelon of private real estate enterprises.

Emphasis on quality and early delivery to witness the responsibility and responsibility of Midea’s real estate purchase

With the advent of the deep adjustment period of the industry, “guaranteed delivery” has become the top priority at present. In the delivery test, Midea Real Estate, a benchmark real estate company, always adheres to corporate responsibility, puts products, delivery and services first, and strives not only to ensure delivery nodes, but also to improve project quality, attach importance to community and user brand building, and provide owners with healthier, more A better way of life. From January to October 2022, Midea Real Estate has delivered more than 50,000 units in total, and its customer satisfaction ranks first in the industry.

In terms of sticking to quality, Midea Real Estate focuses on customers’ needs for living space and life, and guarantees every delivery. With high-quality product quality and comprehensive product capabilities, Midea Real Estate has won more than 20 product honors.

(Chongqing Jinkemei’s original real scene)

For the topic of “delivery”, Midea Real Estate has not only done well but also done it quickly. Through the refined operation of the manufacturing industry and the optimization of the delivery process system, the delivery efficiency has been comprehensively improved. In the second half of the year, Midea’s Donghutian in Xuzhou, Nanjing Midea Mountain and Chenyuan in the Shanghai, Jiangsu and Anhui regions, and Midea’s Mansion in Changsha in the Hunan and Jiangxi regions all learned from Midea’s real estate product and delivery capabilities.

It is understood that on September 24, Xuzhou Midea East Lake Tiancheng ushered in the second batch of delivery. This delivery was not only more than 60 days ahead of the scheduled time, but also realized “certification upon delivery”. You can get the house key and real estate certificate simultaneously. In late October, Nanjing Midea’s Shanheyuan Garden ushered in the centralized delivery for the first time, and this time the Shanheyuan Garden was delivered 18 days ahead of schedule. Through a series of service measures of quality and quantity, such as “cloud delivery” one-stop delivery service and “delivery-to-apply certificate” convenient process service, the delivery efficiency is improved and the product promise is fulfilled.

Since 2010, Midea Real Estate has been deeply involved in the Hunan and Jiangxi regions, and has formed an orange map of 50+ properties in 11 cities. In Changsha, 11 projects have been deployed, 31+ batches, and about 7,000+ households have been delivered, fulfilling the “Beauty of Midea Real Estate”. On October 30, Midea Real Estate launched the delivery of the first batch of houses in Changsha Midea Lufu, the first hardcover project in Star City Changsha Fifth District. The delivery of Midea Lu Mansion has simultaneously realized that some owners “deliver certificates upon handing over the house”. This not only fulfills Midea Real Estate’s commitment to the majority of owners, but also allows the city to witness Midea Real Estate’s profound skills in product creation in the Hunan and Jiangxi regions.

(Real picture of Changsha Meidilu Mansion)

Deep cultivation of delivery and service capabilities The genetic advantages of the manufacturing industry are highlighted

Midea Real Estate firmly engraves the manufacturing genes in every project and product. Midea Real Estate adheres to the values ​​that it has always adhered to—be a dynamic marathon runner, strictly adhere to its corporate responsibilities and responsibilities, and provide a good life for the owners and the people. In this way, Shouwang can stand the test of time and pass through the core value of the cycle.

To this end, Midea Real Estate continued to promote the construction of customer research system, and launched a new user-delivered brand IP “Orange Home”, which continued to deliver visible quality life to customers from the three major sectors of product, engineering and service. Up to now, more than 50 orange home open activities have been held across the country. Through smart project management, cloud supervision, construction method models, open construction sites, etc., the owners can experience a wonderful homecoming experience in advance.

For example, the Guangdong-Guangxi region of Midea Real Estate has opened a transparent “window” for owners to witness the growth of their new home through the “cloud supervision” system. Owners only need to use their mobile phones to enter the “Midea Real Estate Cloud” applet, and they can check the daily progress of the new home construction in real time through all-weather and all-round live slow broadcast, and monitor every material entering the construction site in 360 degrees. Easily overcome the constraints of time and space, avoid the inconvenience of traveling to the construction site, and the peace of mind that what you see is what you get is all under your control.

(Midea Yunyue Jiangshan Project and Mei Park)

The product power and delivery power released by Midea Real Estate starts from multiple dimensions such as precision, aesthetics, and function. Every detail proves Midea Real Estate’s unremitting polishing of products. Behind the hot sales of the project, it not only means that Midea Real Estate has the ability to win in the “Double 11” and National Day Golden Week and other marketing nodes, but also means that in the delivery test, through the competition of delivery ability, Midea will actively play a leading role and demonstrate the social responsibility of the company and responsible.

Adhering to more than 50 years of accumulated brand advantages and a safe and healthy financial situation, Midea Real Estate has become one of the benchmarks for stable real estate companies. As a responsible real estate company, Midea Real Estate adheres to the long-term principle of products, adheres to the bottom line of on-time delivery, builds “active thinking” houses with wisdom as the core, and realizes “heart-warming delivery” to over one million owners.