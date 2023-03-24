.

Berlin (German news agency) – Before the rail strike on Monday, the federal government’s rail commissioner, Michael Theurer (FDP), appealed to the collective bargaining partners to avoid traffic chaos next Monday as much as possible. “Infrastructure is central to our country’s ability to function,” said the Parliamentary State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Transport of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

“Everyone involved now has the task of keeping the bargaining conflict moderate and behaving in accordance with their responsibilities. I appeal to the bargaining parties to avoid complete traffic chaos,” said Theurer. “The transport companies must now take precautions so that the strike does not come at the expense of the population,” said the FDP politician. Verdi and the railway unions have called for a general railway strike for next Monday, buses and airports are also on strike.

