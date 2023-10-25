Home » Zhao Leji Meets with Colombian President Petro to Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Zhao Leji Meets with Colombian President Petro to Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, met with Colombian President Petro in Beijing on October 25th. The meeting was held to strengthen the bilateral relations between China and Colombia.

During the meeting, Zhao Leji highlighted the steady development of the relations between China and Colombia since the establishment of diplomatic ties. He emphasized China‘s commitment to viewing this relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective. He also expressed the willingness of China to work closely with Colombia to promote sustained and in-depth development in all aspects of the bilateral relations.

Zhao Leji further stated that the National People’s Congress of China is ready to collaborate with the Congress of Colombia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. This includes deepening friendly exchanges at all levels, strengthening the exchange of experiences in state governance, and providing legal guarantees to foster the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation. China also expressed its readiness to strengthen cooperation with Colombia in international affairs and to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

In response, President Petro spoke highly of the profound traditional friendship between Colombia and China. He acknowledged the highly complementary nature of the cooperation between the two countries and expressed Colombia’s willingness to deepen collaboration in various fields. Petro also expressed agreement with China‘s important initiatives and concepts and expressed a desire to work together to address global challenges such as climate change.

The meeting was attended by Cai Dafeng, among others, representing both sides.

The meeting between Zhao Leji and President Petro contributes to the further strengthening of bilateral relations between China and Colombia. It signifies the commitment of both countries to work together and explore new avenues of cooperation for mutual benefit and development.

