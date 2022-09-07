On September 6, Governor Zhao Yide presided over a video dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control in the province, listened to the work of the Provincial Response Office and reports on the prevention and control work of Xi’an, Baoji, Weinan, Yulin, and Shangluo, and studied and deployed the next step. Work. He emphasized that it is necessary to quickly extinguish local epidemics, continue to consolidate the hard-won prevention and control results, and build a solid defense line for epidemic prevention and control in a strict and meticulous manner. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide emphasized that Baoji and other cities with outbreaks should concentrate their efforts to make quick moves and make tough moves, insist on first control and then adjustment, border control and simultaneous adjustment, and combination of control and adjustment. Encircle Laogan to fight the epidemic, and resolutely cut off the chain of virus transmission. All cities must resolutely overcome paralysis, fluke, and slack, deeply understand the complexity and repetition of the current epidemic prevention and control, pay close attention to the development of the epidemic, dynamically adjust various measures to prevent imports and rebounds, and continuously improve cross-regional information assistance. and emergency response mechanism, consolidate the responsibility of the “first landing point”, strictly implement the requirements of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, strengthen the management of code assignment, feedback on co-inspection and sentinel early warning, and further tighten various gates for entering Shaanxi and entering the market. Do your best to minimize the risk of epidemic importation. It is necessary to quickly and quickly manage and control risk personnel, strictly control and inspect inbound personnel and those returning to Shaanxi from medium and high-risk areas, carry out large-scale nucleic acid testing and nucleic acid screening of key populations on a regular basis, and focus on strengthening normalized epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. Work to achieve early detection and early disposal.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an City, Fang Weifeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and major responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and cities (districts) attended the meeting. (Reporter Sun Peng)