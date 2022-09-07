Nike Air Max 97 pointed out in June that the classic color matching “Gold Bullet” will be restocked again. This color matching debuted in 1999, and the last time was in 2018. Now it is back again after 5 years, and the Internet is the first to release the official The photo gallery gives shoe fans a glimpse of what the latest version looks like.

The whole shoe is made of “Metallic Gold” tone mesh, leather upper and “Varsity Red” Swoosh Logo, with black heel puller, tongue logo, insole, lining and other positions, and finally equipped with a white midsole, full-foot gold Air cushion , The black rubber outsole completes the overall design, and you can also see the details of the 3M luminous. Sharp-eyed readers can find that the gold performance of this version seems to be brighter and more dazzling, and the mesh block above the midsole is also injected into the gold style of the upper, successfully distinguishing it from the 2018 version.

This shoe is expected to officially debut in 2023, with a suggested price of $185. Interested readers should pay attention.