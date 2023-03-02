Zhejiang Province Learn from Lei Feng Volunteer Service Theme Month Launches Tens of Thousands of Flowers to Send Lei Feng

On the 1st, a different kind of bazaar in Hangzhou Wulin Square opened lively. In front of the “First Aid Man Emergency Rescue” booth, “Emergency Man” volunteers were demonstrating rescue with dummies on the ground and conducting first aid science popularization, which attracted many people. people onlookers.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the inscription for Comrade Lei Feng by Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation. On the occasion of the Memorial Day of Learning from Lei Feng, on the same day, the theme month of “Welcoming the Asian Games, Educating Civilization and Establishing a New Style” – “Thousands of Flowers Sending Lei Feng” Zhejiang Province’s Learning from Lei Feng Volunteering Service Month was launched in Hangzhou. As an important part of the start-up activities, more than 40 public welfare service projects such as “First Aid Man Emergency Rescue”, “Heart to Heart Together Asian Games”, “Sign Language Sister” came to the volunteer service fair to carry out volunteer services on the spot.

The activity of “Thousands of Flowers to Lei Feng” is a brand activity in our province to carry out voluntary service and promote the spirit of Lei Feng. Praising role models with flowers is the tradition of the event. At the launching ceremony, Shi Wenbin, the leader of the “Abin, I’ll Help” volunteer service team of State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company, and other typical representatives of the most beautiful volunteer services in Zhejiang Province in 2022 and those who picked up girls with bare hands “Chinese Good Man” Shen Dong and other 12 representatives of “Living Lei Feng” came to the stage to accept flowers and certificates. This year’s event highlights the theme of “Welcome to the Asian Games, talk about civilization and cultivate a new style”. In conjunction with the Hangzhou Asian Games, the volunteer representatives of the Asian Games also launched the initiative of “Volunteering Together, ‘Yi’ Qi Asian Games’ on the spot, calling on everyone to strive to be volunteers and be a good host. , showing the most beautiful style in “Zhejiang”.

Next, “Thousands of Flowers Sending Lei Feng” will also cooperate with the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee to hold a drone show of “Looking at the Starry Sky and Down-to-earth” on the banks of the Qiantang River, and hold a themed party of “Learning from Lei Feng” in Deqing. All parts of the province also launched the theme month of voluntary service at the same time, and carried out a variety of voluntary service activities throughout the year around serving the Asian Games, promoting learning from Lei Feng and being Lei Feng to integrate into daily life and become regular.