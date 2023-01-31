Release time: 2023-01-31 10:18 | Source: Liaoning Daily | Author: Zhao Jing | Editor in charge: Li Peigang

On January 29, the CPPCC Liaoning Provincial Committee held the Second Party Group Enlarged Meeting of the Thirteenth Congress to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and convey Study and implement the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection. Zhou Bo, chairman of the CPPCC Liaoning Provincial Committee and secretary of the party group, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the party organizations at all levels of the CPPCC Liaoning Provincial Committee and all party members and cadres must earnestly unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, fully implement the requirements of the third plenary session of the 13th Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and fulfill the mission with a strong sense of political responsibility. We will persevere in all aspects of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to focus on political construction and earnestly assume the political responsibility of realizing the party’s leadership over the CPPCC. Conscientiously organize the members of the CPPCC to perform their duties, strengthen ideological and political guidance, and carry out all the work of focusing on Liaoning’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

The meeting emphasized that we must continue to strengthen discipline and restraint, and insist on using strict discipline to promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Party organizations at all levels of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference must earnestly shoulder the political responsibilities of governing the party, and make good use of the “four forms” of supervision and discipline. In particular, we must work harder on the first form. Resolutely prevent the use of the CPPCC’s influence and committee members’ resources for personal gain. It is necessary to continuously improve the work style and promote the normalization and long-term effect of work style construction. Strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, and resolutely oppose formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance. Continue to improve the investigation and inspection work, resolutely overcome the phenomenon of emphasizing investigation and neglecting research, and resolutely prevent graphic forms and formalities. Adhere to simple and frugal meetings, earnestly improve the style of writing, and advocate straight to the point and have something to say in the speeches at the meeting.

The meeting called for giving full play to the role of democratic supervision and boosting the effectiveness of supervision and governance. Under the unified leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, we will further raise awareness, strengthen overall planning, effectively enhance the combined force of supervision, and continuously improve the quality and level of supervision. It is necessary to focus on the major issues in the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” in our province, and the key issues in the implementation of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, find out the right angle, select the right topics, strengthen exploration and improve the mechanism, and flexibly use meeting supervision and inspection supervision Proposal supervision, special supervision and other forms to promote the democratic supervision of the CPPCC to better integrate into the party and state supervision system. (Reporter Zhao Jing)