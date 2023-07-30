Home » 0 against New Zealand in the Round of 16
Sports

0 against New Zealand in the Round of 16

by admin
0 against New Zealand in the Round of 16

The team of national coach Inka Grings remains without a goal in the third World Cup game in Oceania. But the draw against New Zealand does not come about confidently. The Swiss will meet Spain or Japan in the first knockout round – and they will have to improve.

The Swiss suffered against New Zealand, here in the picture Eseosa Aigbogun (left).

Imago / Kai Schwoerer

The Swiss footballers also kept a clean sheet in their third game at the World Cup in Oceania. They trembled to a lackluster 0-0 draw against hosts New Zealand in Dunedin, securing Group Round of 16 qualification. But this performance also revealed that the Swiss will have to improve significantly if they want to stay in the knockout phase of the tournament for more than one round.

See also  Zhejiang and Guangdong men's basketball team's deep cultivation of youth training has shown results, National Games arena shows gratifying results_guangdong team

You may also like

Women’s World Cup: player on the field with...

Willi Orban: “For breakfast there is raw meat...

Cristiano Ronaldo does not win the game and...

Jakeb Sullivan at Frankfurt Galaxy in ELF: How...

San Diego Padres Defeat Texas Rangers 4-0, Rangers...

World Cup 2023 top plays: Norway adds on,...

Morocco defeats South Korea at the Women’s World...

Mario Picazo sets a date for the hurricane...

Nouhaila Benzina with hijab for Morocco at World...

Ugo Humbert stops in the semi-finals in Atlanta

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy