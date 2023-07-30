0 against New Zealand in the Round of 16

The team of national coach Inka Grings remains without a goal in the third World Cup game in Oceania. But the draw against New Zealand does not come about confidently. The Swiss will meet Spain or Japan in the first knockout round – and they will have to improve.

The Swiss suffered against New Zealand, here in the picture Eseosa Aigbogun (left).

Imago / Kai Schwoerer

The Swiss footballers also kept a clean sheet in their third game at the World Cup in Oceania. They trembled to a lackluster 0-0 draw against hosts New Zealand in Dunedin, securing Group Round of 16 qualification. But this performance also revealed that the Swiss will have to improve significantly if they want to stay in the knockout phase of the tournament for more than one round.

