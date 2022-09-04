Original title: 1-0 Arsenal!Manchester United’s dream debut, Anthony scored, Cristiano Ronaldo got a standing ovation from the bench

On the evening of September 4th, Beijing time, a focus battle in the sixth round of the Premier League was launched between Manchester United and Arsenal. Manchester United are on a 3-game winning streak after a 2-game losing streak at the start, while Arsenal topped the list with a 5-game winning streak.

1 hour before the game, Manchester United announced the starting 11Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are still on standby on the bench. It is worth noting that Anthony, who is worth nearly 100 million euros, just joined and started directly.

After the opening, Manchester United, who were playing at home, launched a fierce offensive. At one point, all Arsenal players returned to their 30-meter line.

Manchester United’s right-sided play is quite active, Dalot has breakthroughs, passes, and is in excellent form. On the defensive end, Manchester United were quite aggressive towards Jesus, and he was brought to the ground many times.

In the 11th minute, a goal appeared on the field. Arsenal’s midfield counterattack succeeded. Saka’s scalpel-like pass tore Manchester United’s defense.Martinelli scored a one-handed goal. The goal was cancelled because Odegaard fouled Eriksen.

As the game progressed, Arsenal's superiority in passing and possession came into play, with Martinelli doing a great job, his goal being disallowed for a foul by Odegaard. after,MartinelliThe header also came close to helping the team take the lead. In the 35th minute, Manchester United took the lead, Rashford sent a superb assist, and Anthony scored Arsenal's goal. Anthony, who is worth nearly 100 million euros, scored on his debut for Manchester United. He and former Ajax team-mate Martinez hugged tightly. The camera was shown to the Manchester United bench, and Ten Hag kept throwing his fists to celebrate.RonaldoHe also stood up directly, smiling and applauding. With Anthony's goal, Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Arsenal.

