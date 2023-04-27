Home » Manu García, 2 games out after the controversial ‘hand’
Manu García, 2 games out after the controversial ‘hand’

04/27/2023 at 1:44 p.m.

CEST


The Nàstic de Tarragona goalkeeper was sent off after protesting to the referees after a poorly disallowed goal in added time

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper coach, Manu Oliva, suspended for 6 days is the toughest sanction of the day

The RFEF has made public the sanctions corresponding to the day of the April 22-23 played in First, Second, Third Federation and First Catalan.

First RFEF – Group II

A disallowed goal Manu García (Nàstic de Tarragona) in discount time against Atlético Baleares, it was the spark that set everything off. The goalkeeper received the direct red card after protesting airily to the referees. The sanction: 2 games.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeping coach did not have the same luck and has received the most exemplary suspension of the day with 6 ‘KO’ matches.

He too Rafa Márquez’s Barça Atlético loses Dionkou for the next match against Osasuna Promises.

Second RFEF – Group III and V

Pedro Dolera will not be able to sit in the decisive game that has the Prat at home in front of terrace of Jordi Lopez. The consolidated technician from Prata, likewise, will not be able to align Valentine due to card accumulation. In this way, the Prat loses one of its banners behind that has practically played every minute. Meanwhile, he will not be able to be part of the Egarense team the next day, Napkin.

On the other hand, Tony Vincentmidfielder of Lleida SportsHe is also suspended for one day for completing the yellow cycle. The rival that is lost, the Badalona Futuredecisive match for permanence.

In group 5, the Cerdanyola will not be able to count on Bruno Lorente ahead of the weekend’s game against Atlético Paso.

Third RFEF – Group V

The players sanctioned for the next date and, therefore, must comply with the sanction on the first day of the 2023-24 academic year are Marc Muñoz (CF Montañesa), Jordi De Sande (Vilafranca FC), Miquel Molist (UE Tona), Iker Adell y Pachu (UE Rapitenca), Álex Alba (UE Castelldefels) and David Cura (UE Sants).

While, The nosetop scorer of the San Cristobal CPmust serve the suspension in the first leg of the first round of Play-Off against L’Hospitalet.

First Catalan

Group I

Toni Cunill (CF Torelló), Raúl Monroy and Ito – coach and second coach -, Edu Domingo, Castellvell, Juan Antonio Mesones – delegate – and Baragallo (Escola F. Mataró CE), Ot Bofill (UE Vic), Dembo (CE Banyoles ), Lamin (UE Can Gibert), Adam Rovira (AEC Manlleu) and José González (CF Parets), out for matchday 27 due to sanction.

Group II

José Juan Moreno (CE Sabadell B), Joel Chiné and Marc García (Atletic Lleida), Ramón García (CF Balaguer) Raúl Manso (Sant Cugat FC), Marc Díaz (Pirinaica FC), Daniel Vargas (UE Tàrrega) and Álex Ruiz ( UE Rubí), penalized for accumulating cards with one day.

Group III

Iker Oltra and Sergi Gómez (Santboià FC), Joel Sánchez and Dani García (AE Prat B), Jordi Prades (CE El Catllar), Eric Jerez and Ferran Meseguer (Ascó FC), Javi Martínez and Javier Jose Gallardo (UD Viladecans), Andreu Martí (Santfeliuenc FC), Marc Benito (CE Cambrils Union), Eloi Pozuelo (Atlético Sant Just), Martí Ramos (Martorell CF) and Matthew (Vilanova Geltrú CF), were suspended for one match.

On the other hand, Adrià García (Santfeliuenc FC), drops two games for behaving violently during the game.

