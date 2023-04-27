Serbian basketball player Saša Avramović suspended for life Sports

At one time he was considered a great talent and was a representative of Serbia in the younger categories, and now he is in a big problem.

Source: MN PRESS

Serbian basketball player Saša Avramović (30), the former youth playmaker from Čačak, Mega and Vršac, was banned from playing for life by FIBA! As reported by the media in Slovakia, where Avramović had his last engagement, he is being blamed destroying the integrity of the game, betting and fixing the results of the matches in which he participated!

Exclusive information about this case was presented by a local website specialized in basketball, and in their text it is stated that FIBA ​​collected a series of evidence against the Serbian basketball player. However, his specific role is not found in any part of the text whose target is one of the best players in the league there.

“FIBA made a difficult decision. Avramović was banned for life from participating in competitions organized under the banner of the International Basketball Federation. They proved that he was guilty of violating the code of ethics and integrity, betting and manipulation of competitions,” the text states, and a high-ranking official of the federation also had a statement about this case.We regret that suspicions have been confirmed, but it is clear that FIBA ​​takes basketball integrity very seriously. I believe this sanction will deter all possible match-fixers from their activities. In the end, it will be better for the league, because it was said before that more players participate in similar activities, whether it is their initiative or the initiative of organized groups that exist and largely influence the matches through players, referees and the like – said the general secretary Slovak Basketball Association Andrej Kufa.

By the way, Avramović is a native of Čačany and grew up in the local team Mladost, with whom he entered the senior ranks. He was a member of Mega for three years, playing in Kumanovo, Košice and Vršac, before signing a contract with Iskra from the Slovak town of Svit in 2017. He recorded great results with that team, and his dominance in Slovakia it also shows the MVP award he won. However, his career seems to be on thin ice – he has not played since December due to a ban that has now been confirmed, and he has a short appeal period.

At one time, with the Serbian national team, he won a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, as well as a bronze at the European Under-16 Championship, and silver at the European Under-18 Championship.

(WORLD)