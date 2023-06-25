10 things to do to lose 10 pounds fast based on science

There are 10 very important things to do to lose 10 kilos quite quickly and safely. We did not establish them but sciencewith a series of studies on nutrition and lifestyle, which explain what to do to lose 10 kg. A healthy diet and regular exercise are the basis from which to start, but then these two macro-themes are articulated in other practical advice to be implemented.

It always starts from individual need to personalize recommendations, that they must also adapt to the lifestyle. And you must also know how long do the effects of a diet last.

10 things to do to lose 10 pounds quickly and safely based on science

Following some advice expressed by an analysis of the most important scientific studies, we can find 10 rules to put into practice to lose 10 kg in a (relatively) fast and safe way. The first are two rules to consider before going on a diet, the others concern the period of weight loss.

1. Take measurements: the BMI

Fundamental is the ‘work’ before starting a diet. We have to assess whether we are overweight, and to do this, we just need to measure our waist circumference and calculate our body mass index (BMI, Body Mass Index). That way it will be easier calculate how much weight we need to lose to be fit and healthy, and adjust our diet accordingly.

2. Decide how much weight to lose per week

According to one american studyIt’s important to start by aiming to reduce your weight by 10%. A reasonable approach is lose 0.4 to 0.8 ha per week for 6 months.If you need to lose more weight, it is best to consult a doctor or nutritionist to plan the safest way to lose weight. An artist like Noemi has chosen to be followed by a professional and to adopt the Tabata method and a series of exercises.

3. Cut calories

The American institute NHLBI suggests that in general, to be healthy we must reduce calorie daily of 500-1000 units per day. This means an immediate and progressive weight reduction, given our eating habits.

There is also a weight reduction planning system developed by theNational Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK): It is thought about taking into account how diet and exercise affect someone’s weight. Following such a system helps maintain weight loss, also thanks to a greater awareness of the portion sizes of our meals.

4. No refined carbohydrates and added sugars

Many searches explain that eating refined carbohydrates causes an increase in adiposity, insulin resistance and eventually obesity.

Refined carbohydrates are breads and pastas made from white flour, as well as pastries and baked goods. Better then opt for whole grain carbohydrates. And it is always better to limit its consumption.

Ditto for added sugars, which must fall below 10% of daily calories. These are processed foods, sugary drinks (another study explains that they are bad for the heart), the sauces.

5. Eat more protein

And meta-study from 2015 explains that high-protein diets help with weight loss and satiety. THE foods that contain protein they are usually lean and white meats, fish and seafood, legumes such as beans and lentils, eggs and dairy products. But vegetables can too contain protein.

The daily amount of protein needed for better weight management it is 89-119 grams per day for women and 104-138 g per day for men.

6. Choose foods with healthy fats

A research explains that reducing fat in your diet doesn’t necessarily lead to more weight loss. It’s the healthy fats that make the difference: the people who eat one higher percentage of fat they have slightly more weight loss. And those who follow a diet that includes the consumption of nuts and dried fruit (contain healthy fats), lose more weight and stay more adherent to the diet.

Eating fatty foods has definite consequences. And include small portions of healthy fats it helps psychologically to feel satisfied and aware that the effort to lose weight is producing results without too much suffering.

Some examples of foods with healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, oily fish (salmon, sardines and mackerel), avocado (one a day eliminates fat and calories), unsalted, unflavored nuts (almonds, walnuts, and pecans), seeds (sunflower, hemp, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds)

7. The right vegetables (not processed ones)

A research suggests that we can keep our weight loss steady if we increase our consumption of fruits and vegetables.

Other American studies confirm that plant-based diets lead to less weight gain in 4 years. It is no coincidence that the plant-based diet is increasingly followed among sportsmen. But, even if plant-based, it must be a balanced dietotherwise there is a risk that it will not be effective. To be so, it must focus on whole foods that contain fibers, which have a positive effect on the microbiome bowel, leading to less adiposity.

Then include plant-based foods such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains (also alternative cereals to wheat) if you really want to lose weight. Processed plant foods, on the other hand, are to be avoided, as they can contain added sugars and unhealthy fats.

8. Do the physical exercise that we like best

We know it well, e science backs it up: do regular exercise, even for a longer period than the WHO recommendations for health (150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise, the famous and controversial 10,000 steps a day) increases your chances of losing weight in the long run.

Another one 2019 research explain that if you exercise you can maintain weight loss.

More than finding a particular exercise, it’s important to do them exercises we like and try different types, to see which ones suit us best e they make us burn more calories. Walking and running certainly work, as do strength training or yoga

9. Sleep well and time it right

Having adequate sleep helps you lose weight ea keep healthy. A research shows that poor sleep can lead to overeating and increased belly fat, due toactivation of the body’s responses to stress: the consequence is weight gain. It is therefore important to have a regular bedtime routine to promote sleep. For example avoid screens, sleep in a dark and silent room or exercise during the day instead of in the evening.

10. Manage stress

From one studio it emerges that the negative effects of stress can affect weight gain and abdominal obesity. And that improved nutritional status and sleep can counteract some of the impacts of stress.

Times of stress lead us to increase the need for individual nutrients, including B vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. To avoid it, in addition to maintaining a healthy diet and sleeping well, you can focus on meditation, mindfulness and yoga to relieve stress. Another studio showed that changing behavior and having more self-control are key to maintaining weight loss. It can help too follow a close relative who is on a diet, or use food and exercise apps, as well as keep a food diary and log meals and weight regularly. Motivation is important: diet and sport are not enough, you have to also involve the mind.

[Foto di Steve Buissinne da Pixabay, Pexels]

Advertising

You may also be interested in…