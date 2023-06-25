The military dismantled three laboratories for coca processing

Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan and in the development of military operations, the National Army found and destroyed three laboratories used for the processing of alkaloids, which, according to investigations, belong to the Clan del Golfo, in the Urabá subregion of Antioquia. .

With these military operations, the organized armed group stops receiving more than 100 million pesos per month, as a result of this illegal activity, and the production of approximately 300 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride per month is avoided.

Where were the laboratories dismantled by the National Army?

The first two structures were found in the village of Toribío Alto, in the municipality of Turbo, while the other was located in the village of El Remigio, in the municipality of Chigorodó, by troops from the 47th Infantry Battalion.

Within the confiscated material are 244 gallons of liquid inputs and more than 324 kilograms of solid inputs, as well as machinery and equipment used to make the hallucinogenic substance.

The seized material was made available to the competent authorities to continue the corresponding judicial procedures.

The National Army will continue to carry out joint and inter-institutional military operations, in order to provide security to the population and, at the same time, dismantle the different criminal organizations that converge in this area of ​​the country.

