Primary: 14 registered candidates

A total of 14 applicants registered for the October 22 primaries in the country.

The national commission of primaries received the applications.

After the extension for 24 hours until June 24, the president of the National Commission of primary (CNP) Jesús María Casal, announced the closure of the period for candidate applications for the primary election process, scheduled for October 22, 2023.

In order of registration, Casal indicated the names of the 14 candidates:

Roberto Enriquez

Tamara Adrian

Andres Velasquez

Cesar Perez Vivas

Delsa Solorzano

Luis Farias

Cesar Almeida

Glory Pino

Freddy Superlano

Maria Corina Machado

andres caleca

Carlos Prosperi

Jose Hernandez

Henrique Capriles

After the closing announcement, Casal indicated that “now the CNP will complete the analysis of those documents to verify compliance with the requirements. As provided in our schedule, this list of admitted candidates will be published on Monday. There has been no alteration and no modification to our schedule.”

“Starting Monday, the number of admitted applications will be published. Once the list is published on Monday, the 72-hour period begins to present challenges to the accepted applications. Or in the event that we announce that a candidacy was not accepted, they will have the opportunity to defend themselves”, indicated Casal.

After 72 hours, a period of 10 days opens to present evidence and arguments, regarding the decision of the CNP and the admission or not of candidates.

He stressed that, although the ballot for the primary election will not reflect cards or colors of political parties, but only the names of the admitted candidates, the most important Venezuelan political organizations, inside and outside the Unitary Platform, have participated in the nominations “Until July 23 there can be substitution with effect on the ballot,” he added.

“For us as the National Primary Commission, seeing all these applications that have been submitted, we can say that this great volume of participation of the democratic forces of Venezuela, is within the Primary. Within its various orientations, its different

visions about the process, they are all here, within this journey”, said Casal.

The primary election schedule advances

The National Primary Commission will disseminate this Monday, June 26, the list of accepted applications. Subsequently, the period of challenges begins; the candidates who were challenged will have the opportunity to present their defenses.

Substitutions of applications

The Regulations on Nominations, Substitutions, and Statements of Support for Candidacies for the 2023 Primary Election establish that, after admitting the nominations, “a period of seventy-two (72) hours will be opened to receive challenges.

In the event that an admitted candidacy is challenged, the National Primary Commission will rule within a period of ten (10) continuous days.

“During this same period of ten (10) continuous days, the National Primary Commission will resolve the reconsiderations requested against the inadmissibility of candidacies, giving audience to the interested party. If a rectifiable omission has been incurred in the application, the interested party will be given a period of forty-eight (48) hours to rectify it”, adds the regulation.

