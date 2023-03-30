Home Sports 16-year-old Canadian: Summer McIntosh swims freestyle world record
16-year-old Canadian: Summer McIntosh swims freestyle world record

Canadian junior swimmer Summer McIntosh has broken the world record in the 400m freestyle.

The 16-year-old set a new record of 3:56.08 minutes in Toronto on Tuesday (March 28, 2023) and undercut the previous world record by Australian Ariarne Titmus by 32 hundredths.

“I’ve put my whole life into this for the past few years,” McIntosh said: “I never dreamed that I would achieve that.”

Summer McIntosh with World Championship Silver

McIntosh first attracted attention in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics with strong performances. At last year’s World Championships in Budapest, she won silver in the 400m freestyle behind superstar Katie Ledecky and also secured gold in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley.

She set the new record over 400 m freestyle at the Canadian selection meeting for the upcoming World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan (July 14 to 30).

