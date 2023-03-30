Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from -3°C in Požega to 6°C in Belgrade, maximum from 14°C in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 20°C in Loznica and Prijepolje.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: Less frequent occurrence of light frost in the morning. During the day, a significant increase in temperature compared to Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C in Požega to 6°C in Belgrade, maximum from 14°C in Vranje and Dimitrovgrad to 20°C in Loznica and Prijepolje. Passing rain is possible in the north in the evening and during the night towards Friday. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 13°C.

White City: Much warmer compared to Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. The minimum temperature is 6°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 19°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm around 13°C.

Niš: Much warmer compared to Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature 1°C, and maximum around 17°C. Dry in the evening. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

Užice region: Light frost in the morning. During the day, it will be significantly warmer than Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from -3°C to 0°C, maximum from 18°C ​​to 19°C. On Zlatibor and Tara, sunny intervals and warmer, up to 13°C in the afternoon at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: A rare appearance of light frost in the morning. During the day, it will be significantly warmer than Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 0°C to 3°C, maximum from 16°C to 18°C. Passing rain is possible in the evening and on Friday night. Temperature at 10 pm from 9°C to 11°C.

Novi Sad: Warmer compared to Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 2°C, and maximum around 18°C. Passing rain in the evening and Friday night. The temperature at 10 pm is around 11°C.

Subotica: Warmer compared to Wednesday with variable cloudiness with sunny intervals. Wind weak from the south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum temperature around 2°C, and maximum around 16°C. Passing rain in the evening and night towards Friday. The temperature at 10 pm is around 9°C.

The weather for the next days: On Friday, moderately warm with changing clouds with sunny intervals. At the end of the day and into the night towards Saturday, it rained in the north of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate south and south-west. Blood pressure above normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 10°C, maximum from 18°C ​​to 21°C. Rain is possible in the north of Serbia in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 8°C to 14°C.

Over the weekend, it will be cloudy with occasional rain and a slight drop in temperature. On Monday, it will cool down with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level, there will be snow with an increased northerly wind. On Tuesday, it will be even colder with rain and possible sleet and snow in places and in lower areas, especially in the west of Serbia.

