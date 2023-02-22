Original title: 2.21 Can the Red Army keep their momentum at home in Naples?

Blackburn has 49 points after 32 rounds, ranking seventh in the league. It is only 1 point away from Luton, which is fourth. The promotion play-off qualification (3-6) seems more realistic.The last time Blackburn experienced a winning streak in the league was in October. Although the team has not lost in the last 5 rounds of the league, there were as many as 4 draws. Until the last round with Danny Ayer’s goal, Blackburn was able to defeat Swansea to get back on track, and morale will be more or less boosted

Blackpool can also win the last round of the league and return to the winning track, but the difference is that the record of Blackpool before the last round was 6 and 8 losses. Even if Blackpool is now returning to the winning track, it must face up to the previous 14 games In the bad state of the game, it is worth thinking about how confident they are that they can continue the performance of the previous round in this campaign.

Direction: Win Score Prediction: 1:0 2:0

Frankfurt is booming this season, the Bundesliga and the Champions League go hand in hand. Recently, they have had 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in all competitions. The current Bundesliga’s ability to score 2 goals per game is very competitive. In the UEFA Champions League, Frankfurt averaged 1.1 goals in 6 games and 7 games. On the offensive end, Mouani, Kamada Daichi, and Lindstrom are all quite offensive, especially Mouani’s current Bundesliga and Champions League scoring 12 goals is extremely threatening. This campaign tested Naples’ ability to fight.

Naples, a powerhouse in Serie A, has recently won 7 consecutive victories in all competitions. In Serie A, Naples is invincible, averaging 2.4 goals per game without anger. In the first 6 games of the Champions League this season, Naples averaged 3.3 goals per game without fear of any opponent. On the offensive end, Kvaratsheria and Osimhen, especially Osimhen, scored 20 goals in Serie A and the Champions League. In this duel, Frankfurt, which owns the home court, is very likely to attack with all its strength, and Naples is very likely to be in danger. However, there are flaws in Frankfurt’s defense, and Naples, whose overall strength is more balanced, is expected to fight back.

Direction: Negative Score Prediction: 1:0 0:2

Liverpool’s offensive state has picked up recently. Gakpo has scored in 2 consecutive games, and Nunes’s appearance is also the first goal since 7 rounds. The team has no hope of competing for the league championship this season, and the Champions League is bound to go all out. The team still had a big advantage against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final last season, but Courtois was superb. Coming to Anfield this game, the Red Army will not miss the chance of revenge.

Real Madrid has been as stable as ever this season. Benzema got a chance to rest in the league against Osasuna last time, and will return to the starting lineup this game. The team’s away game is still very pragmatic. In the case of a good defense, Benzema’s ball and Vinicius’ speed are used to seek opportunities in the counterattack. I believe that the left guarded by Arnold will also be the focus of Real Madrid’s attack. object.

This game supports both sides to hurt each other, scoring at least 3 goals, I am a little optimistic about Real Madrid.

Direction: Negative Anti-Tie Score Prediction: 2:2 2:3

Millwall is very hopeful to grab a place to participate in the promotion play-offs this season. It currently has a record of 14 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses, ranking 6th in the league. Although the competition for places in the promotion play-offs of the British Championship has entered a fierce stage, and there is still the possibility of multiple teams competing for places, Millwall still has strong competition in the six ranks by virtue of its relatively stable offensive and defensive status. Strength, and compared to other rivals, Millwall’s competitive state in the strong dialogue this season is also better. Teams like Sheffield United and Middlesbrough, which are ranked higher in the league, are in Millwall. But I couldn’t get a little bit of cheap from Er. In the past five games, Millwall got 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

Burnley is still very stable recently, with a current record of 21 wins, 9 draws and 2 losses, ranking first in the league. Thanks to the team’s good competitive state, Burnley and Sheffield United behind them have opened up an 11-point gap. It can be said that as long as Burnley does not suffer a losing streak in the future, the team will win a direct promotion. The number of places in the Premier League should not be a big problem. Burnley’s defensive ability is quite outstanding this season. In the previous 32 rounds, the team only conceded 27 goals. When the results are good, the number of goals the team concedes is the first to bear the brunt. After all, the slogan of winning the offense and defending the championship is generally applicable in any league. In addition, Burnley’s offensive performance is also relatively good. , In this case, I believe that it should only be a matter of time before Burnley wins the championship trophy.

Direction: Negative Score Prediction: 0:1 1:2





