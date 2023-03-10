Status: 03/10/2023 10:01 a.m

Eintracht Braunschweig is only one point ahead of the relegation zone in the second Bundesliga after four games in a row without a win. As in the first half of the season, the game against Nuremberg should be the turning point.

That’s not the only reason why BTSV coach Michael Schiele is looking forward to tonight’s game (6.30 p.m., in the NDR Livecenter) positively. His optimism is also based on the successful comeback – from 0:3 to 3:3 – last Sunday against Bielefeld. “We’re going out of it with an absolutely positive feeling. You saw what the team can achieve. Morale is very intact,” said Schiele on Wednesday.

The change of coach at the Franks had an effect, the BTSV coach continued: “Under Dieter Hecking, Nuremberg has made very courageous appearances so far.” Nevertheless, Schiele even sees a small advantage for his Braunschweig team: “The club is playing at home and has a little pressure against us. But we have that too. We’re going full throttle into the game.”

Wintzheimer and Decarli back on board

The possible return of Manuel Wintzheimer, who was injured against Bielefeld and could now play again against his former club, is also optimistic. “Manu Wintzheimer has trained again. It’s looking good for Friday,” said Schiele.

The coach is also hoping for another comeback: “Looking at the game, Saulo Decarli might be an option again, he’s also been able to train again.” The 31-year-old veteran is needed because a defensive man in Jan-Hendrik Marx is yellow-locked.

Victory in the first half of the season was the turning point

The people of Braunschweig certainly don’t have good memories of games in Nuremberg. In 16 guest appearances there were only two victories – the last one dates from 1979.

The result from the first half of the season should ensure a “turning mood”: The 4-2 on matchday seven was the “Lions”‘ first win of the season and the start of a great series: With seven unbeaten games (three wins, four draws) they climbed the Lower Saxony meanwhile from the bottom of the table to eleventh place.

