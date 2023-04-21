2. Bundesliga: Hamburg police are preparing for city derby

Status: 04/21/2023 07:03 a.m

Tonight HSV welcomes FC St. Pauli in the Volksparkstadion in the second Bundesliga. Preparations for the city derby are underway not only for the two teams, but also for the Hamburg police.

As usual, the police rated the game as a high-risk game. The federal police and forces from other federal states support their Hamburg colleagues in the operation. As always, the top priority is the strict separation of the fans – before, during and after the game. The HSV fans will meet at 3 p.m. at the Stellingen S-Bahn station and from there move together to the Volksparkstadion. The majority of FC St. Pauli supporters first want to get together at Jungfernstieg and then start a fan march from Othmarschen train station. The approach routes to the stadium do not cross.

People’s Park Stadium is sold out

“HSV against St. Pauli – that’s always associated with emotions. Traditionally, the relationship between the fans is to be seen as hostile. We have to be prepared for that,” said police spokesman Holger Vehren NDR 90.3. In addition, the game is taking place for the first time since the end of the pandemic in the Volkspark with a full house, which will also create a good atmosphere.

elevated police presence already on Thursday

Also on Thursday evening an unusually large number of police officers were on duty in St. Pauli. They should prevent clashes between supporters of HSV and FC St. Pauli in the fan pubs.

Warning strike also affects S-Bahn traffic Friday morning

The police and the S-Bahn are confident that the train warning strike in the morning will not affect fans’ arrival. An S-Bahn spokesman said NDR 90.3: “The derby on Friday evening is of course a high priority for the S-Bahn. We are confident that we can take the fans to the stadium and home as planned, and the special trains should also run .”

