China News Service, Fuzhou, August 16 (Reporter Yan Xu) The “Bosi Software Cup” 2021 National Go Championship (women’s team) ended in Fuzhou on the 16th. The Great Wall Hotel Team and Fujian Bosi Software Team ranked first and second respectively among the 12 participating teams, and were qualified to participate in the 2022 National Women’s Go League.

Hua Xueming, vice chairman of the China Weiqi Association, said that the 2021 National Weiqi Championship (women’s team) has been postponed for 6 times and finally successfully held in Fuzhou.

This event attracted 36 players from 12 teams from 10 provinces and cities including Beijing, Fujian, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Hebei, etc. to participate, including top female players such as Cui Jing Jiuduan with outstanding strength, and popular Japanese players. The super high chess player Zhongyi Jin 2nd dan is more of a rising potential female chess player.

The National Go Championship (women’s team) is one of the regular events within the system every year, and the events are promoted and promoted. Many Korean players, especially world-class top female players, have joined this professional Go tournament as foreign aid. There are seven rounds in this competition.

Bosi Software Team is the only local women’s wei B team in Fujian, and won the fifth place in the 2020 Women’s wei B competition. This competition not only sent two strong chess players, Hang Xiaotong and Gao Ruohuan, but also attracted Japanese female chess player Zhong. The second section of Yijin participated as a foreign aid. In this competition, the Bosi Software team performed well and won the second place. Together with the first-ranked Great Wall Hotel team, they obtained the qualification to participate in the 2022 National Women’s Go League.

The competition was sponsored by China Weiqi Association, Fujian Weiqi Association, and Fuzhou Municipal Sports Bureau, undertaken by Fujian Weiqi Culture Promotion Center, and co-organized by Fuzhou Weiqi Association.

Booz Software has supported the development of the game of Go for many years, and has hosted or undertaken a number of high-standard Go events for the whole society, including the China Go Rookie Competition, the first "Wu Qingyuan" Cup World Women's Go and the "Booz Cup" Kinship Go Invitational Tournament, "Booz Cup" Cup" 2019 World Artificial Intelligence Go Competition, etc. The relevant person in charge of Bosi Software said that in the future, they will continue to join hands with the majority of Go fans to deeply integrate technology and culture, so that modernity and tradition can be stirred with each other, and jointly contribute to the promotion of the broad and profound Go culture. (Finish)

