In the 2022 World Cup yesterday, in addition to Japan’s wonderful comeback show, Armada Spain staged a massacre, smashing Costa Rica 7-0, breaking the record for the number of goals scored in a single World Cup in team history.

Spain underwent a major change of lineup in this World Cup. More than half of the team participated in the World Cup for the first time. After the start of the game, they actively attacked. Dani Olmo scored the first goal in the 11th minute of the game, creating the 100th goal in the World Cup. A goal, and then Marco Asensio (21′) and Ferran Torres (31′ and 54′) shot to open the score to 4:0.

In the 75th minute of the second half, Gavi, who was 18 years old and 110 days old, scored the team’s fifth goal and became the youngest goal scorer in the World Cup after the world champion Pelé (17 years and 249 days old). In the 92nd minute of stoppage time, two more goals were added, and Costa Rica was finally bloodbathed 7-0; Costa Rica, which was brutally beaten, did not take a single shot in the game, and the ball possession rate was only 18%, which was disappointing.