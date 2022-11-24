Streetwear brand Brain Dead continues its partnership with Reebok, joining forces to recreate NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal’s classic signature shoe, the Reebok Shaqnosis, in a 90s retro basketball style.

Inspired by nature, this time the rare plush material is used as the main highlight of the shoes, through the combination of forest green, camel, black, and baby blue to interpret the annual ring-shaped shoes composed of wool, suede, and breathable fabrics. Add a new joint logo embellishment that combines the Brain Dead Logo and Shaquille O’Neil’s slam dunk silhouette, and complete the new iteration equipped with the Hexalite honeycomb air cushion shock absorber system.

According to the Reebok website, the Brain Dead x Reebok Shaqnosis joint sneakers are expected to be on sale at 5 am GMT on December 1st at a price of $160. Interested readers may wish to go to the official page to learn more.