2023 “Da Dao Xincheng” Cup Luhuo China Rally Championship: Reviving the Spirit of the Long March

The 2023 “Da Dao Xincheng” Cup Luhuo China Rally Championship (CRC) is set to kick off from July 14th to 16th, featuring a three-day intense competition. With over 60 racing cars and 120 high-level players from across the country, the event promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

The 2023 “Da Dao Xincheng” Cup Luhuo China Automobile Rally Championship is the opening battle of the annual championship organized by the China Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Federation. It is certified as an A-level event by the federation. The event is co-sponsored by the Motor Sports Federation, CPC Luhuo County Committee, and Luhuo County People’s Government, and co-organized by the Sichuan Automobile and Motorcycle Sports Association, Sichuan Avenue Xincheng Culture Development Co., Ltd., and China Automobile and Motorcycle League Event Operation Co., Ltd. Other co-organizers include the Propaganda Department, Luhuo County Education and Sports Bureau, and Luhuo County Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism Bureau.

The rally aims to promote the spirit of the Long March and ignite the passion for the historical significance of the Red Army. Luhuo County has a strong connection to the Red Army, as more than 40,000 Red Army soldiers rested there for half a year in 1936. The Red Army Headquarters, educational institutions, and sports facilities were also established in Luhuo during this time. This rally will serve as a platform to promote the rich history and culture of the Red Army’s Long March to a wider audience.

The 2023 China Rally Championship has been inactive for the past three years. Therefore, this event serves as a crucial opportunity to reignite the battle among the country’s top-level rally drivers. The race will consist of three days and 14 stages on two mixed tracks, covering a total distance of 360 kilometers. Luhuo County’s high altitude, with an average elevation of 3,660 meters, poses a challenging test for the drivers.

The competition for awards will be fierce, with the super four-wheel drive group (S6 group) and the four-wheel drive group being the most anticipated categories. Popular drivers, such as Fu Junfei/Zhou Yong and Bao Tengjin/Li Bing of the Sanmei Rally Rally Team, will be competing in the S6 group. Other registered drivers in this category include Wang Xiaoli/Wang Peng and Wang Botong/Miao Zhijun from Henan Belden Rally Team, Yue Cailei/Liu Yuan from EAR Racing Club, Zhang Erming/Miao Jinhua, and Chen Mingliang/Jiang Jiachen.

Apart from the S6 group, the four-wheel drive group with R5, R4/N4, S10, S2000, and other levels will also have strong contenders. Notable drivers in the competition include Jinjing/Liu Ruping from Ningxia Jiaye Construction Team, Xu Jun/Zhu Shengping from Zhejiang Tonglian Rally Team, and Pan Dong/Gao Hui from Dongsheng Racing Team.

In the two-wheel drive group, the JAC Rally Team is expected to dominate the super two-wheel drive group (S5 group). With drivers like Yu Chenglei/Fang Junwei, Ruan Lin/Xu Yingying, and Chen Chao/Gao Yuan, the JAC Rally Team is a favorite to win the Manufacturer’s Cup. The two-wheel drive group will also see tough competition from veteran teams like the Dean Motorsports Team, DA-Motorsport, Hunan Linwuyou Team, Sichuan Xingfeiteng Shock Absorber Team, ACR angry car, and Chongqing Rally Team.

The 2023 “Da Dao Xincheng” Cup (Luhuo) China Rally Championship will commence with a grand opening ceremony on July 14th, followed by four stages of competition. Please note that the above entry list is preliminary and subject to change.

