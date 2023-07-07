2023 “Map Cup” Staff Table Tennis Competition Showcases Unity and Skill at Hunan Publishing Group

2023 “Map Cup” Staff Table Tennis Match Held by Hunan Publishing Group

CHANGSHA – From July 6th to 7th, the 2023 “Map Cup” staff table tennis match of Hunan Publishing Investment Holding Group was successfully held in Changsha.

The aim of the tournament was to enhance communication among the various units of the Hunan Publishing Investment Holding Group and promote the construction of corporate culture. The event saw the participation of 18 teams from 20 units under the group.

Peng Bo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Hunan Publishing Investment Holding Group, alongside Chairman of Zhongnan Publishing and Media Group, Chen Xin, and Chairman of the Labor Union of Hunan Publishing Group, Ma Beihai, were present at the event. Relevant leaders of subsidiaries and branches were also in attendance.

The competition included mixed team, singles, and doubles competitions for leading cadres. The singles matches followed a single knockout format, whereas team and doubles matches for leaders and cadres followed round robin and knockout formats. The participants upheld the mantra of “friendship first, competition second”, displaying unity, cooperation, and courageous sportsmanship throughout the games.

The contestants impressed the audience with their superb skills and tenacious fighting spirit. The atmosphere at the venue was filled with tension and warm camaraderie as participants gave their all in pulling the ball, smashing, attacking, and defending. After a day and a half of intense competition, the Science and Technology Society·Education Newspaper Group United Team, the Group Headquarters·New Textbook United Team consisting of Peng Bo and Luo Yuhong, and Zhang Qianfeng from the Publishing Center emerged victorious in the mixed team, leader cadre doubles, and singles competitions, respectively.

This tournament showcased the collective consciousness, competitive spirit, and team dynamics of each participating team. Additionally, it enriched the leisure time of the employees, further enhancing their mental outlook and fostering a sense of camaraderie.

The Results of Hunan Publishing Investment Holding Group’s 2023 “Map Cup” Staff Table Tennis Competition are as follows:

Mixed Team Competition:

– Champion: Science and Technology Society·Education Press Group United Team

– Runner-up: Publishing Center

– Second Runner-up: Provincial Xinhua Bookstore

Leadership Doubles:

– Champions: Group Headquarters New Textbook Team consisting of Peng Bo and Luo Yuhong

– Runner-up: Mo Yan and Zhao Haolong from Education Society

– Second Runner-up: Liu Bin and Liu Yu from Education Society

Singles Match:

– Champion: Zhang Qianfeng from the Publishing Center

– Runner-up: Liu Jing from the Science and Technology Society·Education Press Group Team

– Second Runner-up: Liu Yu from Education Society

This news article is sourced from Red Net and is authored by Wang Yan, Chen Jie, and Li Ruqi. The content has been edited by Wen Tingting.

