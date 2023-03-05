The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is fast approaching.

Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.

Those who don’t win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the NCAA tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 12.

In the meantime, we’ll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.

Total Bids: 68

Automatic Bids Clinched: 1

Bids Remaining: 67

Schedule of Conference Tournaments, with dates, location and automatic bid winners:

1. Northeast: Fairleigh Dickinson (The Knights advanced to the championship game to play Merrimack. But because Merrimack isn’t eligible for the NCAA Tournament, Fairleigh Dickinson earns the automatic bid).

2. Ohio Valley: March 1-4, at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

3. ASUN: February 27-March 5, at campus sites

4. Horizon League: February 28-March 7, at campus sites and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis

5. Patriot League: February 28-March 8, at campus sites

6. Sun Belt: February 28-March 6, at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

7. Big South: March 1-5, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte

8. Missouri Valley: March 2-5, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis

9. West Coast: March 2-7, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

10. Southern: March 3-6, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina

11. CAA: March 3-7, at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

12. Summit League: March 3-7, at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

13. Big Sky: March 4-8, at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

14. America East: March 4-11, at campus sites

15. Southland: March 5-8, at Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

16. ACC: March 7-11, at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

17. MAAC: March 7-11, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

18. Big West: March 7-11, at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

19. WAC: March 7-11, at Michelob ULTRA Arena & Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

20. Atlantic 10: March 7-12, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn

21. Big 12: March 8-11, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

22. Big East: March 8-11, at Madison Square Garden in New York (on FOX)

23. Conference USA: March 8-11, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

24. MEAC: March 8-11, at Norfolk Scope in Norfolk, Virginia

25. Mountain West: March 8-11 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas

26. Pac-12: March 8-11, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

27. SWAC: March 8-11, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

28. Big Ten: March 8-12, at United Center in Chicago

29. SEC: March 8-12, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

30. MAC: March 9-11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland

31. American Athletic: March 9-12, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

32. Ivy League: March 11-12, at Jadwin Gym at Princeton University

