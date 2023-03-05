New York – He spoke for almost two hours, relaunching the themes of the 2016 presidential campaign, when he promised to clean Washington of the ‘deep state’, the dark world of bureaucrats and conspiracy theorists. But compared to seven years ago Donald Trump made it clear what the themes of the next campaign will be. He attacked the big names in the Republican Party, promising that the party will never come back Paul Ryan, Karl Rove e Jeb Bushand warned the internal challengers in the primaries: the leader and only possible candidate is he, the only one able to “avoid the third world war”.

“We’ll finish the job”

“In 2016 – he said – I said: ‘I am your voice’. Today I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice’. And for those who have betrayed: I am your punishment”. “I will wipe out – added the ‘deep state’. I will fire the bureaucrats and the dark shadows who have exploited our judicial system and I will bring the people back to the lead of the country”. And he launched what will be one of the slogans of his campaign: “We will finish the job”, which began with his presidency.

“It will be our final battle,” he told reporters shortly before taking the stage. “They know it – she added, referring to the big names in the party – I know it, you know it, everyone knows it. Either we win or we will no longer have a country”. And to reporters who asked him if he would continue to campaign even if indicted, he replied: “Absolutely, I would not even think about quitting.”

Trump one step away from sexygate by Massimo Basile

31 January 2023



If elected, is his mantra, he will block all imports from China for four years, stripping the Asian giant of its special status in trade. It is his challenge to “liberate” the United States from its dependence on Beijing.

The tycoon has returned to doing what he loves most: speaking freely, without contradicting himself, attacking, promising, threatening. In front of him the audience of the annual Cpac, the conservative convention underway at the National Harbor, in the Washington DC area.

The support of the people of the convention

All the people were for him, including the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, who witnessed the intervention of his friend. Several times the audience shouted “Trump Trump Trump” and “Usa Usa Usa”, to the point that the tycoon commented: “I didn’t think it was a rally, but in reality it is”.

It has been like this for four days, since the convention began, in which the voters of the base converged, all for him, those who when the official challenger, and at the moment the only one, the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley had left the stage to sign autographs, had been inundated with the cry of “Trump Trump”.

Shortly before taking the stage for his speech, the tycoon had already won a victory: that of the lightning poll carried out among the participants, which had assigned him 62 percent of approval, against 20 of his most likely challenger, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

The big names aiming for the White House have kept away. DeSantis, the former vice president Mike Pencewhile the former secretary of state Mike Pompeo he intervened on the eve, but was careful not to officially challenge Trump.

Trump invokes Fifth Amendment in fraud suit: ‘I’d be a real fool’ news/donald_trump_comizio-390580392/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_390580397&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

The objectives of the “final battle”

The former president once again said that with him Russia would never invade Ukraine, and defined himself as the “only candidate capable of avoiding the third world war”.

He attacked the NATO countries, which he asked to put the same money as the United States, defined Joe Biden and son Hunter “criminals”, promised to “build” another 300 kilometers of wall to close access to illegal immigrants, to “fire all bureaucrats”, to “evict Biden from the White House” in 2024, keep trans female athletes out from competitions, and “save” the country from Marxists, communists, drug addicts and from the “oblivion” to which “it is destined”.

And he sees himself in the role of “savior” in the name of “Make America Great Again”, make America great again, but first he has to win the “final battle”.