2023 Yueyang Marathon registration channel officially opened

Are you ready for the appointment to “Jianghu” on April 16th?

Yueyang Evening News (Reporter Qiu Yujiao, Correspondent Wang Qiong) On the morning of March 6, the promotion meeting of the 2023 Yueyang Marathon was held in Changsha, and the registration channel for the event was officially opened. The ground exhibition hall initiated by “Clear Water” fired guns and ran away.

The 2023 Yueyang Marathon is upgraded from the “Yueyang·Junshan Most Beautiful Yangtze River Coastline Marathon” that has been successfully held twice. In order to further highlight the image of Yueyang City and build a higher level and greater effort to build the event brand, it has been approved by the Yueyang Municipal People’s Government. It is officially upgraded to “Yueyang Marathon” and will continue to be certified in strict accordance with the Class A competition of the Chinese Athletic Association.

This event is one of the “4.25” series of activities in Yueyang City to create an ecological civilization practice base of “protecting a river and clear water”. Dare to be the first, challenge yourself, be healthy, and never give up the spirit of Yueyang Marathon. The event is divided into three major competition groups: marathon group, half marathon group, and 5km fun run. A total of 10,000 participants are planned to be recruited, and the total prize money is planned to be 287,400 yuan.

During the event, the organizing committee will plan and hold the “These Five Years, My Story with the Yangtze River” theme call for essays and pictures, China Marathon Medal Exhibition, Road Running Sporting Goods Exhibition, Parent-child Charity Run, Special Food and Product Experience, 2022 Seven major supporting activities including the Yuema Highlights Exhibition. It is hoped that through a series of activities, runners and friends from all over the world can experience the life of Yueyang in an “immersive” way, continue the popularity of Yueyang horse races, and shape the brand image of the race.

At the press conference, the event road map, medals, badges, competition clothing, etc. were unveiled. The start and end points of the three competition groups in this event are all set at the exhibition hall where the initiative of “Protecting a River and Clear Water” was initiated, and the track achieved a perfect closed loop.

It is reported that the event will adhere to the concept of green development and focus on creating an event brand that pays equal attention to “green, smart, and beautiful”. The holding of the event will fully demonstrate the city’s economic and social construction, especially the major achievements in ecological protection, and deeply interpret the development concept that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, drive tourism, culture and other related industries to go hand in hand, and promote the high-quality economic development of Yueyang .