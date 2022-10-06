Home Sports F1, Leclerc and the Budget Cap: “If you make a mistake you have to be punished, but I don’t judge”
The Monegasque of Ferrari at Suzuka on the subject of the investigation for costs which also concerns Red Bull: “If you spend more you are faster, of course, but it is not me who decides the penalties: I believe in the FIA ​​and in an adequate punishment “

Charles Leclerc also loves the Suzuka track in a particular way, home to the Japanese GP on the weekend of 9 October. “All the drivers love the first sector of the circuit, where there is one corner after another and it is really exciting – says the Ferrari Monegasque -. Racing here is also great for fans who are super passionate and create a unique atmosphere. “.

Leclerc, who has not won since the Austrian GP and has to defend his second place in the World Championship from the assault of Sergio Perez, now 2 points with Red Bull, is confident that he can play for the success in Japan: “I am confident, we had a solid car on all tracks, even if I expect a very strong Red Bull – says Charles -. We have never lacked performances, we have always fought in front even if after Spa I realized that we would not have won the title. World Cup next year we have to put all the pieces in place: the strategy, the management, the performance and put everything together at the right time “.

On the Budget Cap issue, with the outcome of the FIA ​​investigation postponed to Monday 10 October, Leclerc is clear: “If you spend more you are faster, and it is obvious that if you make a mistake with the rules you must be punished, but it is not me who to be able to decide the punishment – says the Ferrari driver -. However, I believe in the work of the FIA ​​and in an adequate punishment for those who break the rules “. Let’s wait…

