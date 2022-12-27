Original title: 20+9!Yi Jianlian officially passed the milestone of the first local person

CCTV News: On December 26, Beijing time, in the 18th round of the CBA regular season, Guangdong beat Fujian 124-103. In this game, Guangdong star Yi Jianlian played well and surpassed the milestone of the regular season.

In the whole game, Yi Jianlian played 25 minutes, made 7 of 15 shots, 2 of 7 three-pointers, 4 of 4 free throws, scored 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal.

Before this game, Yi Jianlian’s total score in the CBA regular season was 9996 points, which is 4 points away from the 10,000-point milestone. Soon after the start of the first quarter of the game, Yi Jianlian scored 5 points, officially crossing the 10,000-point milestone in the regular season and becoming the first local player to break the 10,000-point mark in the CBA regular season.

At present, Yi Jianlian’s CBA total score has reached 12,575 points, ranking second in the CBA history total score list, second only to Hudson with 13,076 points.

In the first quarter of the game, Guangdong took the lead with fierce outside firepower. Adams led Fujian to pursue. At the end of the first quarter, Guangdong led Fujian by 8 points. In the second quarter, Marshan Brooks scored consecutive points, but Adams’ firepower remained undiminished, leading the team to chase the point difference to only 1 point in the second quarter. In the second half of the game, Ma Shang led the team to maintain the initiative, and Guangdong led by 10 points and entered the fourth quarter. In the last quarter of the game, Fujian didn’t feel good, and Guangdong widened the point difference to more than 20 points. finally. Guangdong beat Fujian 124-103. Guangdong won 9 consecutive victories and gave Fujian 6 consecutive losses.