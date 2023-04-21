HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams for a top duel

HSV and archrival FC St. Pauli are fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga. This Friday evening there will be a direct duel. All information about the explosive Hamburg derby here in the live ticker.

There is a lot at stake between HSV and FC St. Pauli this Friday evening. If the neighborhood club loses, the topic of promotion should be over for him

Dhe 109th Hamburg city derby between HSV and FC St. Pauli has developed into a chasing duel in the second Bundesliga. Before the game on Friday (6.30 p.m.) in the Volksparkstadion, both Hanseatic rivals still have chances of promotion.

Before the 29th match day, HSV is third in the table and five points behind Erste Darmstadt 98 and one point behind 1. FC Heidenheim. A victory for Hamburg would be important in order not to lose contact with the two clubs in the direct promotion places. FC St. Pauli are fifth, six points behind their neighboring rivals. If the Kiezklub loses, the topic of promotion should be over.

For the first time since the Corona pandemic, a city derby will take place in the Volksparkstadion in front of sold-out ranks. 57,000 spectators are expected. The police are deployed in large numbers to separate the rival fan camps and prevent riots.

Provocation to the Uwe-Seeler statue by Ultras from FC St. Pauli

FC St. Pauli fans dared to go to the holy of holies of their city rivals HSV this Friday and put St. Pauli stickers on the large Uwe-Seeler sculpture in front of the Volksparkstadion. An Ultra group from the club stuck a brown and white sticker on each toe of the 3.5 meter high and 5.15 meter wide bronze foot. The action was commented on the Internet with the words “Your Uwe went for a pedicure again last night”.

Uwe Seeler is the biggest idol in the history of Hamburger SV. The honorary captain of the German national team died in 2022. The sculpture in his honor was erected in front of the HSV stadium in 2005.