Home » HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams for a top duel
Sports

HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams for a top duel

by admin
HSV-FC St. Pauli: Personnel changes in both teams for a top duel

live ticker 109th city derby

Personnel changes at HSV and St. Pauli for top game

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Flags of FC St. Pauli and HSV

There is a lot at stake between HSV and FC St. Pauli this Friday evening. If the neighborhood club loses, the topic of promotion should be over for him

Source: dpa/Markus Scholz

HSV and archrival FC St. Pauli are fighting for promotion to the Bundesliga. This Friday evening there will be a direct duel. All information about the explosive Hamburg derby here in the live ticker.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Dhe 109th Hamburg city derby between HSV and FC St. Pauli has developed into a chasing duel in the second Bundesliga. Before the game on Friday (6.30 p.m.) in the Volksparkstadion, both Hanseatic rivals still have chances of promotion.

Before the 29th match day, HSV is third in the table and five points behind Erste Darmstadt 98 and one point behind 1. FC Heidenheim. A victory for Hamburg would be important in order not to lose contact with the two clubs in the direct promotion places. FC St. Pauli are fifth, six points behind their neighboring rivals. If the Kiezklub loses, the topic of promotion should be over.

For the first time since the Corona pandemic, a city derby will take place in the Volksparkstadion in front of sold-out ranks. 57,000 spectators are expected. The police are deployed in large numbers to separate the rival fan camps and prevent riots.

Provocation to the Uwe-Seeler statue by Ultras from FC St. Pauli

FC St. Pauli fans dared to go to the holy of holies of their city rivals HSV this Friday and put St. Pauli stickers on the large Uwe-Seeler sculpture in front of the Volksparkstadion. An Ultra group from the club stuck a brown and white sticker on each toe of the 3.5 meter high and 5.15 meter wide bronze foot. The action was commented on the Internet with the words “Your Uwe went for a pedicure again last night”.

also read

Uwe Seeler is the biggest idol in the history of Hamburger SV. The honorary captain of the German national team died in 2022. The sculpture in his honor was erected in front of the HSV stadium in 2005.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

See also  27th odds: the Netherlands wins the Czech Republic and successfully advances to the victory over Portugal_Belgium

You may also like

Manchester City is caught in the Haaland trap

BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first...

Lazio: Immobile surprise, he trains in a group...

French Open 2023: Amelie Mauresmo on a ‘sad’...

That’s why small players are now in demand...

Elon Musk pays him the blue check on...

Former national coach Schuster returns to ski jumpers

England’s Leah Williamson tears ACL, will miss World...

2. Bundesliga: Hamburg city derby: fan marches reach...

Alipay launched the “Save Miles” activity on April...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy