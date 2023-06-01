26 seats in the Champions League: 5 teams in La Liga battle to lock in the first gear, only one suspense left by Inter Milan – yqqlm

On June 1, Beijing time, Sevilla defeated Roma in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final, won the Champions League place for next season, and will be included in the first tier. So far, 26 seats for the UEFA Champions League next season have been determined, and the remaining 6 seats will be produced through qualifying rounds.
The 26 teams are:
Premier League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle
La Liga (5 teams): Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Serie A: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, Milan
Bundesliga: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
Ligue 1: Paris, Lens
Portuguese Super League: Benfica, Porto
Eredivisie: Feyenoord
Austrian Super League: Red Bull Salzburg
Su Chao: Celtic
Serbian Super League: Red Star Belgrade
Ukrainian Super League: Shakhtar Donetsk
Among them, the teams that have locked in the first gear include: Europa League champions Sevilla, Premier League champions Manchester City, La Liga champions Barcelona, Bundesliga champions Bayern, Serie A champions Naples, French champions Paris, and Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.
The final suspense is still in the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. If Inter Milan wins the UEFA Champions League, it will become a team. Otherwise, it will be played by the seventh-ranked Portuguese Super League champion Benfica.
