Original title: 26 seats in the Champions League: 5 teams in La Liga battle to lock in the first gear, only one suspense left by Inter Milan

On June 1, Beijing time, Sevilla defeated Roma in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final, won the Champions League place for next season, and will be included in the first tier. So far, 26 seats for the UEFA Champions League next season have been determined, and the remaining 6 seats will be produced through qualifying rounds.

The 26 teams are:

Premier League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle

La Liga (5 teams): Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Serie A: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, Milan

Bundesliga: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

Ligue 1: Paris, Lens

Portuguese Super League: Benfica, Porto

Eredivisie: Feyenoord

Austrian Super League: Red Bull Salzburg

Su Chao: Celtic

Serbian Super League: Red Star Belgrade

Ukrainian Super League: Shakhtar Donetsk

Among them, the teams that have locked in the first gear include: Europa League champions Sevilla, Premier League champions Manchester City, La Liga champions Barcelona, ​​Bundesliga champions Bayern, Serie A champions Naples, French champions Paris, and Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

The final suspense is still in the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. If Inter Milan wins the UEFA Champions League, it will become a team. Otherwise, it will be played by the seventh-ranked Portuguese Super League champion Benfica.

