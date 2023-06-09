Home » 2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele
Sports

2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele

by admin
2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele

Status: 09.06.2023 5:45 p.m

Second division soccer team Eintracht Braunschweig has surprisingly parted ways with coach Michael Schiele with immediate effect. The club announced on Friday. Schiele’s contract in Braunschweig actually ran until 2025.

“We on the decision-making side in the club took an extraordinary amount of time to intensively analyze what went on at the various sporting levels in the past season. We sorted the individual facts and came to the conclusion that further development through new impulses and changes are necessary”, explained Eintracht’s sports director Peter Vollmann the decision.

Schiele took over the Eintracht team in the summer of 2021 after being relegated from the second Bundesliga and managed to get promoted again immediately. Two weeks ago, they managed to stay up on the last day of the game.

The contract was only extended in January

“We are extremely grateful to Michael for the work he has done over the past two years. With him, we managed to get promoted again directly in the first season and finally stayed up,” said Vollmann.

Only in January of this year, one day before the start of the second half of the season, did the BTSV extend Schiele’s contract until 2025. At that time, the Braunschweig table was 14th. a point ahead of a relegation zone. At the end of the season, Eintracht was 15th, two points behind 16th place and five points behind 17th place.

This topic in the program:
Sports current | 09.06.2023 | 6:17 p.m

You may also like

Alcaraz drama in the semifinals of Roland-Garros

The LBA trophy in the two arenas, Palazzo...

French Open: Drama in Paris – Injured Alcaraz...

Dino Toppmöller joins Eintracht Frankfurt as coach

Djokovic beats Alcaraz and flies to the final,...

Novak Djokovic wins against Carlos Alcaraz and is...

‘I failed to make the time, I have...

Football: Figc, from next year the Var talks...

In the national team he suffers from the...

French Open 2023 results: Alfie Hewett and Gordon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy