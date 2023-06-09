2nd Bundesliga: Eintracht Braunschweig separates from coach Schiele

Status: 09.06.2023 5:45 p.m

Second division soccer team Eintracht Braunschweig has surprisingly parted ways with coach Michael Schiele with immediate effect. The club announced on Friday. Schiele’s contract in Braunschweig actually ran until 2025.

“We on the decision-making side in the club took an extraordinary amount of time to intensively analyze what went on at the various sporting levels in the past season. We sorted the individual facts and came to the conclusion that further development through new impulses and changes are necessary”, explained Eintracht’s sports director Peter Vollmann the decision.

Schiele took over the Eintracht team in the summer of 2021 after being relegated from the second Bundesliga and managed to get promoted again immediately. Two weeks ago, they managed to stay up on the last day of the game.

The contract was only extended in January

“We are extremely grateful to Michael for the work he has done over the past two years. With him, we managed to get promoted again directly in the first season and finally stayed up,” said Vollmann.

Only in January of this year, one day before the start of the second half of the season, did the BTSV extend Schiele’s contract until 2025. At that time, the Braunschweig table was 14th. a point ahead of a relegation zone. At the end of the season, Eintracht was 15th, two points behind 16th place and five points behind 17th place.

This topic in the program:

Sports current | 09.06.2023 | 6:17 p.m