2nd league: Disgrace in Magdeburg – HSV loses the connection in the promotion race

Hamburger SV has to cope with another mistake in the promotion race in Magdeburg. The gap to Heidenheim is growing. Two ex-players are really hurting HSV, who are also unlucky with the video referee.

Dhe Hamburger SV suffered another setback in the promotion race to the 2nd Bundesliga. On Saturday, the Hanseatic League lost 3-2 (1-1) to 1. FC Mageburg. While FCM is already nine points ahead of the relegation place, third-placed HSV is now four points behind a direct promotion rank.

In front of 27,075 spectators in the sold-out stadium, former HSV player Moritz Broni Kwarteng (32nd) gave the hosts the lead, Sonny Kittel (42nd) equalized before the break. Baris Atik (74th) and ex-HSVer Tatsuya Ito (86th) caused the defeat of the favorite. Hamburg’s 2:3 by Ludovit Reis (90+4) came too late.

In an entertaining game, HSV played more, but always had to watch out for Magdeburg’s counterattacks. In addition, the Hamburgers had no luck with the decisions of the video assistant that day. Two goals were rightly disallowed for offside, and referee Harm Osmers (Hanover) took back a penalty after viewing the video images.

While the guests missed several good opportunities, Magdeburg showed themselves to be efficient. Kwarteng’s 1-0 was the hosts’ first real chance, while Atik’s 2-1 had hardly any chances to speak of. In the end, Magdeburg was only waiting for mistakes from the guests, who had few ideas in attack and conceded the third goal.

St. Pauli ends a small dry spell

FC St. Pauli has overcome its dry spell and celebrated a win after two defeats in a row. On Saturday, Hamburg defeated Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 (0-0) and plunged the Bundesliga relegated from East Westphalia into even deeper relegation worries.

Marcel Hartel (53rd minute) and Lukas Daschner (69th) scored the goals for the hosts in front of 29,546 spectators in the sold-out stadium at the Millerntor. Jomaine Consbruch (73rd) was successful for Bielefeld.

The guests tried to take the momentum out of Hamburg’s attacks by starting up early and using a five-man chain. Gradually, however, the hosts developed an overweight. The first big chance was missed by debutant Elias Saad, who headed over the goal in the tenth minute.

The second half then began like the first, but St. Pauli immediately took advantage of the first opportunity. Hartel coldly converted a dream pass from Leart Paqarada from his own half. After Daschner’s 2-0 lead, St. Pauli withdrew more and more and opened up more opportunities for Bielefeld. Consbruch used one of them to connect. Consburch (82′) and Lukas Klünter (90′) had more chances, but Arminen’s rebellion came too late.

Rostock leaves direct relegation zone

1. FC Kaiserslautern suffered their third home defeat of the season. Coach Dirk Schuster’s team lost 0-1 (0-1) against relegation candidate FC Hansa Rostock on Saturday. In front of 42,795 spectators in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion, Kai Pröger scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute for the guests from the Baltic Sea, who initially left a direct relegation zone thanks to the success.

Kaiserslautern had more of the game before the break and also had the better chances to score. But Terrence Boyd (16′), Marlon Ritter (32′) and Hendrick Zuck (38′) didn’t get the ball into the Hansa box. The visitors then took the lead three minutes before the half-time whistle. FCK keeper Andreas Luthe was unable to hold on to a shot by Nils Fröling, Pröger scored on the second try.

At the beginning of the second half, FCK made two changes. Philipp Klement and Philipp Hercher came on for Ben Zolinski and Daniel Hanslik. The Palatinate now took full control of the game, but Hansa passionately defended their lead deep in their own half. Rostock’s goalkeeper Markus Kolke brilliantly parried a shot from Klement (52′) and a header from Boyd (80′) and thus secured the away win.