Second division soccer team Holstein Kiel has ended its winless streak and has further exacerbated the sporting crisis at Hansa Rostock. On Easter Sunday, KSV won 3-2 (2-1) at the Mecklenburgers, who suffered another setback in the fight to stay up in the league.

While the “Storks” should have rid themselves of all relegation worries after five games without a win as eighth, the worry lines among the hosts are getting deeper and deeper. Hansa is seven games without a win, scoring only one of a possible 21 points – and the effect of the change of coach seems to have already evaporated after two defeats under Alois Schwartz.

The “Kogge” still has seven games left, which is currently four points behind the saving bank, in order to turn things around. “We fight to the end. If someone thinks about relegation, please stop,” said FCH keeper Markus Kolke afterwards on “Sky”. “The games are getting fewer, we know that too, but we’re fighting it and the mentality is there,” emphasized Schwartz in the ARD interview.

Hansa starts stormy, Kiel very passive

“Fighting spirit instead of relegation” was written on a banner of the Rostock fans at the entrance – and the players took it to heart at first. Hansa bit into the encounter, was initially the more dominant and present team, both in the duels and in the build-up. And that paid off early on: Lukas Fröde’s header landed on the bar, but the rebound was in front of Rick van Drongelen’s feet, who made the Ostseestadion celebrate 1-0 (12′). But instead of adding more, the hosts withdrew afterwards.

Double strike KSV – Rostock lost leadership

At first, the people of Kiel didn’t really know what was happening to them. The “Storks” tried to bring their playful advantages onto the pitch, but failed again and again because of the physique of the Rostockers. A header from Hauke ​​Wahl (18th) remained the only significant chance for KSV for a long time.

But just before the break, Kiel found gaps in Hansa’s defense – and turned the game around. Fabian Reese (44′) and Philipp Sander (45′ + 2′) scored the goals, which were also superbly played out. “We performed well and played dominantly. Then we have almost three minutes, which is a disaster, and the opponent punishes us,” groaned Schwartz.

Himmelmann fails, Hinterseer scores

With a straight face, the Hansa coach trudged into the players’ tunnel at his home premiere and swore his team into the second half in the dressing room. But all good intentions were gone after two minutes: Lewis Holtby completed a counterattack by the guests to make it 3-1 (47th).

“That was a six point game. We didn’t play well, but there was passion and struggle in it. Spirit was key.”

— Lewis Holtby

The Mecklenburgers were now completely insecure, but a mistake by Kiel’s goalkeeper Robin Himmelmann brought them back into the game. The goalkeeper came out too hesitantly against Lukas Hinterseer, the Hansa striker reduced the deficit to 2:3 with a header (53rd).

But all in all it was again far too little from the penultimate table this afternoon. It will be difficult to stay up in the league with only corners, free kicks and throw-ins as elements in the offensive game. And the defensive susceptibility remains a loyal companion in the Rostock game. It was not difficult for the visitors to defend their lead, although the hosts tried their best in the last ten minutes with the crowd behind them.

Match statistics FC Hansa Rostock – Holstein Kiel

Matchday 27, April 9th, 2023, 1:30 p.m

FC Hansa Rostock 2 Holstein Kiel 3

Tore:

1:0 van Drongelen (12.)

van Drongelen (12.) 1:1 Reese (44.)

Reese (44.) 1:2 Sander (45. +2)

Sander (45. +2) 1:3 Holtby (47.)

Holtby (47.) 2:3 Hinterseer (53.)

FC Hansa Rostock: Kolke – Neidhart (80th Schröter), R. Malone, van Drongelen, Roßbach – Fröde (90th Köster), Dressel – Pröger, Schumacher (80th Fröling) – Hinterseer, Duljevic (67th Dong-gyeong Lee)

Holstein Kiel: Himmelmann – T. Becker, Wahl, S. Lorenz, Kirkeskov – Sander, Erras, Holtby (83. Porath) – Skrzybski (70. M. Schulz) – Fridjonsson (64. Wriedt), Reese (83. F. Bartels)

Viewers: 23500

