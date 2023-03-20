Original title: 3/19 today’s betting recommendation Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Wednesday 006 UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Status of Real Madrid: Real Madrid beat the Espanyol 3-1 at home in the last round of the league, ending the unbeaten record of nearly three rounds and returning to the winning track, and their morale has been improved to a certain extent. The team’s recent competitive state has been relatively stable, and nearly ten fronts have achieved 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. The team’s striker has sufficient firepower, scoring 24 goals in nearly ten matches, and the average number of goals per game is as high as 2.4 goals. In terms of defense, the team’s performance is improving day by day, with only 2 goals conceded in the last five games in the league. Real Madrid’s home combat ability is a great threat. This season, they have 8 wins and 4 draws at home to remain unbeaten. It is worth mentioning that the two injured players, the main center Benzema and Mendy, have completed joint training with the team, and there is a high probability that they will come back in this game, which adds a big guarantee to the team’s striker.

Liverpool’s current situation: Liverpool lost 0-1 to Bournemouth in the last round of the league away game. The joy of the previous 7-0 victory over Manchester United seemed to be swept away. The team’s recent competitive state has been ups and downs. Nearly ten fronts have achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses. The team’s offensive stability is poor. Although they have a record of 7-0 victory over Manchester United in the last four games, they also had two zero seals during the period. The team’s defensive performance was mediocre, with a total of 11 goals conceded in the past ten games, with an average of 1.1 goals conceded per game. The team’s away game ability continued to decline. In the past ten away games, they only won 3 times and lost 6 games. The unbeaten rate of away games cannot exceed half.

Comprehensive analysis: In the nearly nine historical confrontations between the two teams, Real Madrid has a record of 6 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, occupying an absolute psychological advantage. Judging from the past record and recent status, there is no doubt that Real Madrid is stronger than Liverpool. The data of this game initially gave a high water feedback of -0.5, and then gradually lowered it to the level of -0.25. In terms of institutions, the level index performance is relatively cohesive. The two mainstream institutions William and Ladbrokes lowered the level index at the same time, which has obvious precautions against the visiting team. The current trend is not conducive to Real Madrid. However, considering that the impact of Liverpool’s injury has reached the limit of physical fitness, Real Madrid, which already has a good location, has a greater advantage, so the possibility of induction is still relatively high. Combined with various data, I personally think that this game might as well be optimistic about Real Madrid’s unbeaten home game.

Recommendation: Handicap/Tie

Recommended score: 0-0/1-1

Predicted number of goals: 0-2 goals

Entertainment Half-time: Tie / Tie win

