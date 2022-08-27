Original title: Borussia Monsing against Bayern or Hukou to score AC Milan’s strong home

August 28 00:30 Bayern Munich vs Borussia

After the first three rounds of the Bundesliga, Bayern’s Musciara, Mane and Gnabry swept the top three scorers.

Bayern started 3 consecutive victories in the Bundesliga, scoring 15 goals and conceding only 1 goal, refreshing the team’s best record in the Bundesliga during the same period.

Bayern striker Gnabry is two goals short of completing his Bundesliga 50-goal milestone.

In the past 11 years, Borussia Monsing and Bayern have scored 9 wins, 4 draws and 9 losses in 22 Bundesliga encounters, with 31 points, which is the team with the most points against Bayern in the same period.

Borussia’s defender Scully is expected to face Bayern for the first time in his career. He won 15 physical confrontations in the Bundesliga last round, the most in the current round.

02:45 on August 28 AC Milan vs Bologna

AC Milan remained unbeaten in 18 Serie A games across the season. With the loss of Liverpool in the last round of the Premier League, they became the longest unbeaten team in the current five major leagues.

AC Milan has only lost 1 game against Bologna in the last 25 times, in January 2016, when the coach of AC Milan was Mihajlovic who is currently coaching Bologna.

AC Milan has won nearly 4 Serie A home games, tying the longest league home winning streak under Pioli.

Bologna has a poor defense recently, conceding 4 goals in the last 5 Serie A games, and conceding more than 1 goal in 3 games.

Bologna have only won 1 of their last 11 Serie A away games.

