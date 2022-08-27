Source title: “The whole world is waiting for you to break up” starts Zhu Zhengting and Lu Yuxiao’s dual time and space game

On August 27th, it was produced by Qingdao Wushi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Light Pendant Culture Media Co., Ltd. and Galaxy Xingmeng (Hangzhou) Culture Technology Co., Ltd., jointly produced by Qingdao Oriental Movie Metropolis Film and Television Industrial Park, and directed by Tian Shaobo. The romantic drama "The whole world is waiting for you to break up" started in Qingdao, and the cast was officially announced. The main actor and chief producer Liu Yiling, producers Han Fei, Tan Xunzhi and Liu Mengyao, producer and chief screenwriter Xiao Qingyue attended Opening ceremony. The play is starring Zhu Zhengting and Lu Yuxiao, with Huang Tingting as a special star, and Wang Haoxuan, Xu Chun, Wu Mansi, Hu Chunyang, Guzheng, Huo Xingyu and Shao Yun starring. , The two accidentally crossed into the novel written by Jishu, and rewritten the story of the game with each other. In the process of rewriting the novel, the two also continued to grow, and at the same time injected warm blood into the novel. Pessimistic female frequent sadomasochistic god VS optimistic last train koi emotional pull It is reported that the male protagonist Ji Shu (played by Zhu Zhengting) suffers from emotional apathy and is also an extreme pessimist writer. His novels fully implement his pessimistic thoughts and end in tragedy. Song Yanqi (played by Lu Yuxiao), the film and television planner of ", is on the contrary, a lover of happy endings. When the pessimistic novelist met the optimistic film and television planning, the contest between the two in the real world extended to the pulling of the novel world. Song Yanqi was dissatisfied with the direction of the narrative of the novel, and by chance, the two started the novel and the novel. The mysterious passage between the two real worlds begins a tug-of-war between the two about "HE" and "BE". In this game of rewriting, who will win the initiative? Novel and reality parallel high-frequency "traversal" to interpret a new concept of love Different from previous love dramas, "The Whole World Is Waiting for You to Break Up" has been innovatively upgraded in character design, CP mode and settings. "Happy Enemy", "Walking into the Novel", "Anti-tragedy", "Dual Time and Space", "Writer and Planning CP" and other elements break the routine of romantic dramas, with the hero and heroine's setting of whether the ending of the novel should be a tragedy or a comedy. Battle wits and courage in dual time and space, and experience adventures. Fantastic and addictive settings such as "accidentally entering the novel" and "continuously rewriting the plot" are bound to update the perception of fans of "BE Aesthetics". In the play, the two play a game about whether the novel is going to be a tragedy or a complete one, and it also includes thinking about the outlook on life and values. Warm thoughts are injected under the shell of sweet pet. How will this magical healing journey begin? let us wait and see.

