Original title: 34-year-old Jia Shunhao is currently the youngest coach of the Chinese Super League. The youngest in history is Wei Xin at the age of 29

Live it on October 15th, according to the “Football News” report, Jia Shunhao, who has just been appointed as the new head coach of Heilongjiang Bingcheng, is the youngest coach in the current Chinese Super League and Chinese League One professional clubs.

Recently, the Heilongjiang Bingcheng Club of the China League One officially announced that Jia Shunhao, who was born in 1988, will serve as the head coach of the first team. It is understood that Jia Shunhao has liked football since he was a child, but his mother who played volleyball did not want him to take the road of sports and let him concentrate on his studies. When he was in college, he majored in international trade. When he was about to graduate, he decided to study in the UK to systematically learn advanced football concepts and methods. After arriving in the UK, Jia Shunhao first obtained a master’s degree in sports management from Loughborough University, and then a doctorate in sports science from the University of Birmingham.

Jia Shunhao has studied and inspected many European clubs such as Manchester City, Hoffenheim and Villarreal. After returning to China, Jia Shunhao has practiced and studied in Qingdao University of Science and Technology, Shenhua, Qingdao and other clubs. In February 2017, Jia Shunhao joined the Guoan Club, mainly responsible for the analysis of opponents’ games, and left in August of that year; in December 2017, he joined the Chongqing Club, first as a technical analyst, and when Hao Haitao was the acting coach, he served as an assistant, but he did not. How long does it take for the entire coaching staff to resign together. In January 2019, Jia Shunhao joined the Dalian Club as a technical analyst and assisted Cui Kangxi, Benitez and Jose.

“Football News” commented that the 34-year-old Jia Shunhao is currently the youngest coach of the Chinese Super League and Chinese League Two professional clubs. The youngest coach in the history of the Chinese Super League and the Chinese League is Wei Xin. In the Chinese Super League in 2006, when the Chongqing team was determined to be relegated and the coach Xu Hong was dismissed, he led the team to play the last round as the captain and acting coach. At that time, He is only 29 years old; in 2007, he led Chongqing to the Chinese Super League as a player and coach; in 2008, 31-year-old Wei Xin led Chongqing back to the Chinese Super League as a full-time coach.

(Nanling is crying and crying)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: